YouTube ends original content division after six years

YouTube announced this Tuesday (18) that it is ending its original productions division after six years. The news was already expected, considering that the global head of original content, Susanne Daniels, announced this morning that she would be leaving the company in March of this year.

In the future, the platform must fund only the programs that are part of the projects Black Voices and YouTube Kids, according to a statement from business director Robert Kyncl.

“We will honor our commitment to already contracted programs in progress and creators involved with these programs should look forward to hearing from us directly in the coming days,” Kyncl said in a Twitter post.

An update on YouTube Originals: pic.twitter.com/PixhgZ2yhU — Robert Kyncl (@rkyncl) January 18, 2022

The executive pointed out that the YouTube Partnerships program currently has more than 2 million creators and that the platform has paid more than $30 billion to creators, artists and media companies in the last three years. However, Kyncl says the investment could have even more impact “when applied to other initiatives”.

Brief history of original content

YouTube Originals started in 2016 in an attempt by the platform to compete with other streaming giants such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. Several original designs have been sold over the years, including Snake Kai for Netflix, How to Become a Deity in Florida sold to Showtime and the series Step Up: High Water, which migrated to the Starz channel.

With the sale of the series, YouTube decided to focus only on unscripted productions in the areas of music, artists and education.