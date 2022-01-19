YouTube Originals will be discontinued – Canaltech

YouTube announced the end of the YouTube Originals strand this Tuesday (18). The video platform arm was responsible for producing exclusive content, such as series, educational videos, music shows and celebrity shows.

The news was announced firsthand by YouTube business director Robert Kyncl on his official Twitter profile. The company should no longer sponsor original content in order to focus on improving the network itself.

An update on YouTube Originals: pic.twitter.com/PixhgZ2yhU — Robert Kyncl (@rkyncl) January 18, 2022

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The executive said that some initiatives will still be maintained, such as the YouTube Kids Fund and the Black Voices Fund, a program created in 2020 that allocated US$ 100 million to support black creators. All contracts announced last year, such as the series with Will Smith and Alicia Keys, must be kept and ongoing shows will be finalized.

YouTube Originals

Created in 2016, YouTube Originals has gone through several revamps over the years. Initially, the shows and movies were scripted by creators of the platform itself, such as the series Scare PewDiePie. A year later, the company decided to release the original productions only to subscribers, which made the service accumulate 250 million views.

YouTube Originals had exclusive content in Brazil (Image: Disclosure/YouTube)

In recent years, the company has focused on content supported by ads from celebrities, such as Katie Perry and Kevin Hart, released to free users and without subscriptions. Despite this, there were few titles that were really successful — the biggest one could be the series Snake Kai, purchased by Netflix after the success of the first season.

It turned out that programming merged with the world’s most popular video-on-demand destination. Perhaps this fine line was never properly explained to people, which may have been the cause of the failure.

Source: Robert Kyncl