YouTube Premium wins annual subscription in Brazil; see price

YouTube Premium, Google’s video platform subscription plan, now has the option to annual payment in Brazil. The novelty guarantees a promotional value when using and also includes the paid version of YouTube Music.

From now on, you can choose to be part of the service making a single payment which is valid for 12 months at a time — and which guarantees a discount, if selected. Renewal is not automatic, which means you must repay at the end of the period.

With annual payment, the service leaves for R$ 188.90. To give you an idea, the conventional monthly fee is BRL 20.90, which results in BRL 250.80 in a 12-month period. YouTube also has plan options Family and with discount for students.

Premium subscription plans.Source: YouTube

According to the company, the promotional offer ends on January 23, 2022, but there are no details on what the new modality price will be after the date. Those who are not yet a subscriber can register through this link. Those who are members of the plan must first cancel the current subscription and only then choose the annual payment.

With YouTube Premium, in addition to watching ad-free videos and using YouTube Music streaming, you can download content to watch offline and even just listen to content on your phone, with the screen off.