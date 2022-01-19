Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is free for PS4 and PS5

By surprise, Konami released Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, a title that refers to the famous card duels of the franchise, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC (via Steam) and Nintendo Switch. The game is free to play, but includes microtransactions for players looking to purchase card packs.

The Japanese publisher offers more information in the game’s official description on the PS Store. With HD graphics and a “dynamic soundtrack”, the title is inviting for newcomers and longtime fans alike. If you are part of the first option, a series of tutorials are available to teach you how to become the next King of Duelists.

There are more than 10,000 cards offered by the game, so that the player can build the most varied types of decks. By the way, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel also presents you with a deck after completing the tutorial.

Although it is focused on online gameplay — and with crossplay open to all platforms — the game also has a solo mode for beginners. The aim is to make them improve their respective skills on the battlefield.

Finally, Konami informs that the game is compatible with the “Yu-Gi-Oh! Neuron“. With this, it is possible to access decklists of duelists around the world, simulate which cards can be obtained in the first hand, and much more.

Recently, Konami brought a trailer for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, to showcase duels, game mechanics, crossplay, deck building, and the in-game store. If you haven’t seen it, just click on this link!

