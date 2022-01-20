1 Year of Biden: The Ups and Downs of the US President So Far

Robin Levinson-King & Mike Hills

From BBC News

4 hours ago

Credit, EPA

When he took office as the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden declared that his ascension was the “triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause — the cause of democracy.”

Speaking to a country divided and amid the pandemic, just weeks after the riot on Capitol Hill, he vowed to bring back unity and do “great things”.

“We can correct mistakes. We can put people to work in good jobs. We can teach our children in safe schools. We can overcome this deadly virus,” he said.

A year after taking office, we look at the advances Biden has made, his image with the American people and what it all means for the president going forward, with an analysis by the BBC’s North American correspondent Anthony Zurcher.

How are the approval ratings for Biden?

Despite a fierce presidential race, Biden began his term with 56% of the country approving of his performance, according to RealClearPolitics, and having won more than 80 million votes — more than any other president.

But in his first year in office, he had a surprising drop in popularity.

Its brilliance began to be dimmed at the time of the widely criticized withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan — and as the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus advanced.

Since then, his approval ratings have fallen further as he struggled to deliver on his key campaign promises to bring the pandemic under control and restore working families to prosperity.

Compared to other recent presidents, only Donald Trump has had a more disappointing first year — his approval rating has dropped from 45% on inauguration day to 35% a year later, according to the Gallup Institute’s analyzes of historical trends.

Barack Obama, of whom Biden was vice president, started up nearly 70% when he took office and finished close to 50% a year later.

George W. Bush, on the other hand, started his first term with a similar percentage to Biden’s, about 60% of approval, but that rose to almost 90% after 9/11.

Anthony Zurcher Analysis: “It’s hard to say Joe Biden’s honeymoon is over, as he never actually had one. His reviews started out modestly positive, without that sort of big kick-start that most presidents (not Donald Trump) ) receives. Now his numbers are in the risk zone for first-term presidents hoping to win re-election — a reflection of near-universal Republican dislike and a majority of independents that are losing interest in him.”

Biden, who says he carries a card in his pocket with the number of Americans killed by the virus, has made it clear that fighting the pandemic is his top priority.

The main pillars of his plan to contain Covid were based on a broad vaccination campaign and an exponential increase in testing.

In its first year, it expanded vaccine availability, and today, about 75% of the US has had at least one dose — and 63% are fully vaccinated.

Children up to 5 years old are eligible for the vaccine since November; 80 million booster shots were given to help protect against the omicron variant; and free quick tests to do at home just became available this week.

But the emergence of new variants and continued opposition to vaccines from some people mean the pandemic is far from over.

Throughout the year, the US experienced three major waves of Covid, and more than 850,000 Americans died from the disease — the highest death toll recorded by any country during the pandemic.

Anthony Zurcher Analysis: “Biden declared in a speech in July that the US could celebrate ‘independence’ from the Covid-19 pandemic. This could stand next to George W. Bush’s ‘mission accomplished’ banner on the Iraq War in the statement room While the White House has credit for passing a massive pandemic relief package, its inability to prepare for the challenges presented by the delta and omicron variants has turned what seemed like imminent success into a long, hard job.”

How has the US economy fared under his command?

For many Americans, the number one problem facing the country is the economy. When Biden took office, the pandemic had slowed job creation, and the US was facing unemployment problems due to lockdowns.

Unemployment rates rebounded somewhat last year, with the creation of 6.4 million jobs.

While the total workforce remains at a lower level than before the pandemic, jobless claims have fallen to a 50-year low.

But other economic turmoil emerged.

Millions of Americans have quit their jobs. While this shows confidence in the labor market, some industries now face labor shortages, contributing to global supply chain problems and fueling rampant inflation.

Consumer prices rose 7% from December 2020-2021, the biggest increase since the 1980s.

Anthony Zurcher Analysis: “Biden took office as the US economy was just beginning to emerge from a year of pandemic lockdowns. The good news for him was falling unemployment, a rallying stock market and record growth. The bad news is that the speed of the recovery has led to supply chain problems and levels of inflation not seen in decades. If the economy can shake off these negatives, its record is good — but the problems are not being as ‘transient’ as the government has promised.”

Did he comply with the immigration reform proposal?

One of Biden’s pledges during the presidential race was to end the separation of immigrant families and the detention of children at the border, a Trump-era policy that infuriated the left.

The president kept his word to end the so-called “zero tolerance” policy, and the number of minors held in detention centers plummeted.

But since taking office, the US has seen an influx of migrants that has created new challenges. In 2021, nearly 2 million migrants were caught by US border officials, including 165,000 involving minors.

Long-term reforms remain elusive. Biden’s plan to offer legal status to an estimated 11 million undocumented migrants in the US is stalled in Congress, and he has failed to overturn a Trump-era policy that made migrants wait in Mexico while their asylum claims were judged in the US. .

Meanwhile, he defended the use of a Trump policy that allows the government to automatically expel undocumented asylum seekers in order to stop the spread of Covid-19. He resorted to the so-called Title 42 policy to expel 4,000 Haitians from Texas, which was widely condemned.

Anthony Zurcher Analysis: “An increase in undocumented migrant crossings at the border was always expected after the pandemic reduced migration levels for much of 2020. What was a little unexpected was that Biden’s immigration reforms — the ones he carried out — turbocharged the migration crisis, overwhelming US border facilities, which were unprepared for the migratory wave. As a result, few people were satisfied with the outcomes.”

What are his accomplishments?

Biden has achieved some early successes, passing a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package in March to combat the impact of the pandemic.

He also got the US back to the Paris Climate Agreement, delivered 100 million Covid vaccines to 50 million people in 100 days, and reversed the ban on transgender people in the military.

Despite opposition from Republicans and a fractured Democratic caucus, he managed to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill in November.

A long-term accomplishment may be his prolific appointment of judges — he’s named more in his first year in office than any president since Ronald Reagan.

However, Biden suffered a major blow this week when members of his own party made it clear they would not help him pass his electoral reforms in Congress.

It was not the first time. Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, moderate Democrats in key swing states, also obstructed his investment package in social policies and combating climate change.

Anthony Zurcher Analysis: “Much of the focus this past year has been on what Biden hasn’t achieved in Congress versus what his administration has been able to pass. As any parent knows, making a promise you’re not able to keep is a great way to stir up a tantrum. Biden made many campaign promises, some of which were unrealistic or depended on circumstances beyond his control. Now he is facing an electorate that is starting to get temperamental.”