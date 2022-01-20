15 Best Shoulder Exercises: See the Workout | workouts

Taking care of your shoulders with correct exercises is essential for muscle strengthening and stability, as well as helping to prevent back pain. This is because this joint is one of the main responsible for movement and is present in most day-to-day activities. In addition, it is possible to keep the shoulders stronger, more stable and with less risk of causing injuries such as bursitis or tendinitis, for example. THE I Athlete talked to physical education professional Leandro Fontenelle, who prepared a list with tips on the 15 best gym exercises to strengthen the shoulders.

According to Leandro Fontenelle, the main concern is with overload. It is important not to exaggerate the weights, always remember to perform the correct movement and also work the range of the exercise correctly, always under the supervision of a physical education professional.

15 exercises to strengthen your shoulders



The series of exercises depends on the student’s level: beginner, intermediate and advanced, with or without shoulder pain.

Beginners: 2 sets of 12 – 15 reps

Intermediate: 3 sets of 6 – 10 reps

Advanced: 3 sets of 8 – 12 reps

1. Lateral Shoulder Raise:

Place the arm by the side of the body and go up to the shoulder line at 90°.

Place your arms by your sides and climb forward to shoulder height.

3. Shrug:

Place the arm by the side of the body and make the movement raising the shoulders, without bending the elbows, keeping them always straight.

Start the movement with the palm facing you, make the movement with rotation of the arms and return to the starting position.

5. Machine development with a closed grip:

Do the movement avoiding opening the shoulders.

Make the movement until the nipple line or before the elbow make a straight line with the shoulder in order to avoid injury.

7. Unilateral mid-grip cross row:

Do the final movement passing a little beyond the shoulder line to emphasize the back of the shoulder.

8. External shoulder rotation:

Do the complete movement and, on the way back, stop at the initial 90° of the exercise.

9. Internal rotation of shoulders:

Do the complete movement and, on the way back, stop at the initial 90° of the exercise.

10. H-bar front raise:

Make the movement to the shoulder line and return to the starting position.

11. Inclined Bench Shoulder Raise:

Do the exercise throwing your arms a little to the side as if you were going to form a Y and return.

12. Unilateral cross raise:

Leave the arm, at the initial moment, more in front of the body, go up to the shoulder line and come back.

13. Reverse crucifix on the machine:

Keep the arms in line with the shoulder and in the final movement avoid going beyond the shoulder line.

14. Unilateral reverse crucifix on the cross:

With the arm in the same line of the shoulder, make the movement and in the return do not go beyond the line of the shoulder.

15. Open-grip rowing:

Throw your elbows a little forward, not keeping them in line with your shoulder to avoid injury.

