2022 Calendar has already been released; check PIS 2022 table, application to consult PIS/Pasep and latest news

THE PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022 It is one of benefits most anticipated of the year, and it is getting closer and closer to being paid.

THE official calendar of PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022 starts at February. THE PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance calendar is divided.

Below you can consult the PIS 2022 calendar, from Pasep, to PIS 2022 table and Pasep, and the application to consult PIS/Pasep.

The PIS/Pasep salary bonus is one of the most anticipated benefits, along with Auxílio Brasil, Auxílio Gás, Auxílio Emergencial and FGTS, which have payments in January and throughout the year.

PIS 2022 and Pasep table

The value of PIS/Pasep 2022 was affected by the increase in the minimum wage in 2022. In this new year, the minimum wage went from R$1,100 to R$1,212.

THE amount paid in the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus varies according to how long the person has worked. If she worked all year, she receives minimum wage. If you worked one month, you earn proportionally: 1/12 of the minimum wage.

See the table of values ​​below:

1 month worked – BRL 101

2 months worked – BRL 202

3 months worked – BRL 303

4 months worked – BRL 404

5 months worked – BRL 505

6 months worked – R$ 606

7 months worked – R$ 707

8 months worked – BRL 808

9 months worked – BRL 909

10 months worked – BRL 1010

11 months worked – R$ 1,111

12 months worked – BRL 1,212

Application to consult PIS/Pasep

According to the ministry, as of January 22, it is possible to consult PIS/Pasep through the Digital Work Card or not GOV.BR portal to find out if you are entitled, what is the value of the salary bonus, the date and the respective bank of receipt.

THE central Hello Worker, telephone 158, will also be available for assistance.

As of February, private sector workers will also be able to consult the benefit situation and payment date in the applications. Cashier worker and box has.

In the case of workers linked to Pasep, the balance check is on the page Consult your Pasep. There is also the option to call the Banco do Brasil Call Center (4004-0001, capitals and metropolitan regions, or 0800 729 0001, interior).

PIS Calendar 2022

See below the schedule of the PIS allowance, paid by Caixa to workers in the private sector:

BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO January february 8 December 29 February February, 10th December 29 March February 15th December 29 April February 17th December 29 May February 22 December 29 June February, 24 December 29 July March, 15 December 29 August March 17 December 29 September March 22 December 29

October March 24 December 29 November March 29th December 29

December March 31 December 29

Pasep Calendar 2022

Check below the Pasep salary bonus calendar, paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants: