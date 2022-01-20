5 foods to keep away from when you have the flu

Food is responsible for providing all the nutrients the body needs to function well. when we are with the flu, our diet can help the body fight the invading virus more quickly and easily, or it can have the exact opposite effect.

For this reason, it is important to know both what to consume and what not to consume. To help your body get rid of the disease soon, get to know five foods to avoid who has the flu.

1. Industrialized

Processed products are rich in chemicals, low-quality calories and other additives. These components are not good for the body, so they should be avoided. While you’re sick, stay away from sodas, juice boxes, stuffed cookies, frozen foods, and other processed foods.

2. Processed meats

Bacon, sausage, pepperoni, and chorizo ​​are examples of processed meats that are high in sodium, chemicals, and saturated fats. They hinder recovery because they overload the body, which reacts with inflammation.

3. Energy drinks

Energy drinks contain a lot of sugar, which causes the heart rate to accelerate in some people. If you have the flu, choose drinks with nutrients that help boost immunity, such as orange and lemon juice.

4. Alcohol

Alcohol is also on the prohibited list for those with the flu. In addition to stimulating dehydration, alcoholic beverages are considered inflammatory and delay the body’s recovery.

5. Raw egg

Eating raw eggs is a bad idea on any occasion, as they can be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. It causes non-typhoid salmonellosis and typhoid fever, which can lead to death when a person has low immunity.