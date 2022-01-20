5G range in Brazil is different from the US and further away from that used by planes

× Photo: Acácio Pinheiro/Brasíli Agency

Anatel reported that the main frequency band reserved for 5G in Brazil is further away from that used by aircraft altimeters than in the United States.

“It is worth mentioning that the main band for the implementation of 5G networks, the subject of this discussion, is 3.5 GHz, which in Brazil corresponds to the band from 3,300 to 3,700 MHz, being, therefore, located at a frequency lower than that used in the United States, which ranges from 3,700 to 3,980 MHz”, said Anatel, in a note.

“The equipment used in airplanes (radio altimeters) operate in the range of 4,200 to 4,400 MHz. Thus, 5G in Brazil is at least 500 MHz away from the operating frequency of this equipment, while in the United States this distance is a little more than 500 MHz. 200 MHz”, added Anatel.

“This greater distance in frequency, called the ‘guard band’, leads to better conditions for coexistence and lower risks of interference in Brazilian territory.”

The agency also informed that it had received a letter from Embraer “expressing its intention to carry out in-flight and ground tests to verify the susceptibility of its aircraft to 5G and requested support from Anatel for the definition of these tests – which will be evaluated by SOR [Superintendência de Outorga e Recursos à Prestação]”.