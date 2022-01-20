6 benefits of the powerful fruit that improves immunity and lowers glucose

Considered an exotic fruit with a sweet taste, the lychee (litchi chinensis), originating from the China, can also be easily found in Brazil. The food is rich in phenolic compounds, such as anthocyanins and flavonoids, as well as minerals such as potassium, vitamin C, magnesium and phosphorus.

These substances help fight obesity and diabetes, in addition to being excellent agents against cardiovascular diseases. Lychee can be consumed either in its natural form, canned, teas or juices. Excessive intake, on the other hand, can cause some side effects, such as hypoglycemia, for example.

7 health benefits of lychee

Here are the advantages of including fruit in your daily diet:

Prevents liver disease: as it contains phenolic compounds, such as epicatechin and procyanidin, which have antioxidant action, the fruit helps to reduce damage to liver cells caused by free radicals.

Helps control blood glucose: certain studies show that the fruit can be an excellent agent in the treatment of diabetes due to phenolic compounds in its composition, one of which is oligonol. The substance helps regulate glucose metabolism and also reduce insulin resistance, helping to control blood sugar levels.

Helps improve skin: The fruit is rich in vitamin C and phenolic compounds, antioxidant ingredients that directly fight free radicals that cause skin aging. Vitamin C also acts in the production of collagen, an important compound to fight skin wrinkles and sagging.

Fight obesity: Lychee also helps to increase fat burning, as it contains cyanidin – a pigment that gives the skin its reddish color. The substance has antioxidant action. The fruit is also rich in water and fiber, which contributes to weight loss and the fight against obesity.

Protects against cardiovascular disease: rich in flavonoids, anthocyanins and proanthocyanidins, the fruit has a powerful antioxidant effect, capable of controlling bad cholesterol and preventing fatty plaques from forming in the arteries. Correct consumption of lychee helps to reduce the risk of heart problems such as myocardial infarction.

Helps fight cancer: Studies have shown that lychee phenolic compounds such as flavonoids, oligonol and anthocyanins can increase cell death in different types of cancer such as breast, liver, cervix, prostate, skin, etc. Despite the discovery using cancer cells in the laboratory, human tests are still needed to prove their real effectiveness within the body against these agents.