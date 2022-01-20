“Absurd dismissal”; Fans don’t leave cheap and raises campaign for Palmeiras to rehire Marcos Costi

The dismissal of Allianz Parque’s announcer, Marcos Costi, a well-known voice that packed Palmeiras’ goals in the Palestinian home is a matter that impacted the Alviverde fans. So much so that on Wednesday (19), fans launched a campaign on twitter asking for the rehiring of the professional who had worked in the role since 2014. The hashtag #VoltaCosti was a good part of the day among the most talked about subjects on the social network.

Marcos Costi became known for making great catchphrases during Palmeiras’ goals and the titles that Verdão won within their domains, such as the 2020 Paulista Championship, and the 2015 and 2021 Brazilian Cups. On his You Tube channel “Tá inside”, Costi opened the game and declared that he was sent away from Verdão, after falling out with Olivério Junior, press advisor to President Leila Pereira.

“I was surprised by my resignation when I opened twitter and saw André Galvão’s post. Olivério Junior called me to say he had a print of me calling him “Gambá”. I promptly apologized to him and told him that it is a way we call Corinthians and I gave an example: “I have a possum mother and a possum father” and finally I said that this would not happen”, said Costi.

According to Costi, after talking to Olivério Junior, the advisor assured him that the case had been overcome, without risk of dismissal, however, a few days passed and the announcer was cut from the club’s staff. “He told me that he had a letter of my resignation, but that everything had been resolved. I thanked him for his understanding and found a great attitude from the advisor and the matter died on that phone. After 5 days I was surprised by the information from the advisors and twitter by André Galvão”, he concluded.