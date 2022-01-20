Activision Blizzard boss will make a lot of money

Activision Blizzard boss Bobby Kotick will receive a hefty sum of money as a result of Microsoft’s acquisition of the publisher. The deal will be finalized by June 30, 2023 and the CEO will earn more than $350 million because of his shares in the company.

According to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which discloses information about investors and company shares, Kotick owned 3,908,698 shares in Activision Blizzard. The price of each of them is $95 with the total number of their shares being $371,325,310.

Until the acquisition is complete, Microsoft has confirmed that Kotick will remain as the publisher’s chief executive officer. The new owner did not say anything else if she plans to keep him in the role after 2023, but according to an SEC (United States Securities and Exchange Commission) document, if he were fired by December 2020, he would receive $292 million thanks to the clauses. contractual. It is not known what the current values ​​are.

Although this is a large sum, Microsoft paid $70 billion for the company. That is, the shares of the Activision Blizzard boss are equivalent to “only” 5% of that jackpot.

Controversies involving the head of Activision Blizzard

Despite the sexual harassment controversy surrounding the name of Activision’s CEO, the company was undergoing a makeover in the workplace. It was recently confirmed that around 40 employees have been laid off after investigations. know more!