Activision CEO wants Microsoft to revive Guitar Hero and Skylanders

Call of Duty is undoubtedly the most talked about saga after the announcement of Microsoft, which will buy Activision Blizzard for 70 billion dollars. But there are other company licenses that were very successful 10 years ago, and current CEO Bobby Kotick – who is expected to leave the company after the purchase is completed – has expressed interest in seeing the Microsoft bring back Guitar Hero and Skylanders.

In an interview with VentureBeat, Kotick mentions these two “retired” sagas for one reason or another that he wishes he could see again. As for the musical saga, he cites the difficulty with the manufacture of accessories -more so now with the scarcity of chips-: “I’ve wanted to make a new Guitar Hero for a long time”, says Kotick. “We don’t really have a chance to do that. I have a pretty good vision of what the next Guitar Hero would look like, and I realized that we don’t have the resources “, he reveals about his conversations with Phil Spencer about the company’s future in Microsoft’s hands.

He is also interested in a new Skylanders. “One of the big disappointments of my career is that other manufacturers have come up with bad alternatives. They put all these ‘shitty’ alternatives on the market and basically destroyed it when it was a good future opportunity.” Skylanders would also have issues with manufacturing hardware, but “It’s the same kind of thing we couldn’t do, but Microsoft could“.

Finally, Kotick also foresees a Candy Crush more social, where players can play games with each other, socialize and have voice or video chat. “There is an opportunity [com os elementos sociais] that we cannot do, and with the resources they have [na Microsoft] can make a difference.”

guitar hero sold more than 25 million copies and Skylanders sold over 300 toys, but the last one – Skylanders: Imaginators – was released in 2016. Since then, Activision Blizzard has focused its studies mainly on the Call of Duty and Blizzard licenses.