Activision talks about the current situation of the game

Call of Duty is facing serious problems with excessive bugs in some games in the franchise, such as Warzone, Vanguard and Modern Warfare. This Wednesday (19), Activision went to the official blog to talk about the current “situation” of games. Of course, the publisher is also committed to bringing improvements: “it is our top priority”.

The statement also announces the postponement of the second season of Warzone Pacific to the day February 14th. According to the information, the intention is to use this extra time to polish the titles of the series.

We will use this extra development period to deliver updates, including gameplay improvements, game balance (including weapons and gear), fix stabilities and bugs to ensure an overall level of quality, and improve players’ experience in Call of Duty Vanguard. Warzone Pacific, Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare.

Finally, the report says that the studios responsible for the games place “a great deal of value on community feedback”. It also promises more frequent blog updates to further improve the player experience.

