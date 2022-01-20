African Cup: Egypt beats Sudan and secures place in the round of 16 | african cup of nations

Greatest champion of the African Cup of Nations, Egypt is still alive to try for its eighth title in the competition. The team beat Sudan 1-0 this Wednesday, in Yaounde, Cameroon, and secured the other spot in Group D. Leader of the group, Nigeria beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 and ended the group stage with 100 % utilization.

Mohamed Salah, in action in Egypt's victory over Sudan — Photo: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

Egyptian captain, Mohamed Salah was a starter, but went blank. The winning goal for Carlos Queiroz’s team was scored by defender Mohamed Abdelmoneim, in the 35th minute of the first half, when he took a corner from the left and tested for the goal: 1-0.

In Garoua, Nigeria entered classified and assured the leadership of Group D. Sadiq Umar, Almería’s forward, opened the scoring by taking advantage of Iheanacho’s cross from the right and scoring for the goal. In the second half, Troost-Ekong, Watford’s defender, took advantage of the rebound inside the small area and scored the second: 2-0.