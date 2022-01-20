After committing an infraction, Natália blames Vyni for elimination in the competition

Natália Deodato didn’t digest the defeat in the immunity test at BBB 22 very well. The model teamed up with Vinicius Fernandes, aka Vyni, and blamed his fatigue for the “withdrawal”. However, Wednesday’s edition (19) showed that the duo was eliminated after the model had touched a cube that she could not.

“It’s a little selfish feeling. I’m calling what I’m feeling, because I felt I could stay longer”, she said, in a conversation with Tiago Abravanel, Pedro Scooby, Paulo André Camilo and Eslovênia Marques. The problem, however, is that Vyni did not ask to leave in no time.

“The only thing that bothered you was that you thought he lacked greed”, said the Olympian. “I’ve got the thing stuck [na garganta] to speak. In the test, we were a little nervous because Vyni was kind of napping,” she said.

“But he was calm the whole day. So I thought: ‘Damn! At the time of the test you were dying, but now you’re alive’. The whole day he’s fine, he doesn’t look like he was dead or anything. exam time…”, she complained. “But he came here and took a nap, took a break, got his energy back,” said Scooby.

The surfer also pointed out the difference between standing up holding something and being cool, talking, in the midst of several people. “There’s the adrenaline rush of everybody being awake, wanting to know what they’re talking about,” he said.

Check it out below:

6) In conversation about the test, Natália says she is distressed with Vinícius for giving up the test. Natália: I was going to arrive at Vinícius today and say “You’re all happy there, jumping, but yesterday I was tired in the test”. It would create an unnecessary fuss. pic.twitter.com/75by7aqaqM — Tracklist #BBB22 (@tracklist) January 20, 2022

