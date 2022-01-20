After Ferreirinha’s renewal, Romildo Bolzan enters the fight with teams from Brazil and the MLS to hire Atlético Mineiro midfielder

Gradually, Grêmio is leaving relegation to Série B of the Brazilian Championship behind and is looking for reinforcements to qualify coach Vagner Mancini’s team for the 2022 season, where Immortal will try to win another title in the Gaucho Championship, fight to go far in the Copa do Brasil and of course return as soon as possible to the elite of national football.

For that, Immortal has already signed forward Diego Souza, defender Bruno Alves, right-back Orejuela and midfielder Martín Benítez. Finally, on the afternoon of this Wednesday (19), Immortal managed to renew with striker Ferreirinha until 2024. To convince the young athlete, President Romildo Bolzan Júnior gave a salary increase to the professional, who was in Flamengo’s sights.

However, the Immortal is still on the market. That’s because coach Vagner Mancini wants another midfielder for the season. The commander’s idea is to have a midfielder who knows how to make the transition from defense to attack. And the name that everyone came to consensus behind the scenes of the athlete Tchê Tchê. But it will not be easy to convince the professional to move to Tricolor dos Pampas.

That’s because, according to the manager of Tchê Tchê, Nick Arcuri, he said live to journalist André Hernán, at Central do Mercado that in addition to Grêmio, Internacional and MLS teams made contacts through the player who belongs to SPFC. However, the tendency is for the midfielder to fulfill his contract with Atlético Mineiro until the end of the state championship.

For this position, Grêmio has Thiago Santos, Mathias Vilassanti and Lucas Silva in its squad. As the season is long, Mancini asked the board to make it possible to hire another athlete for the sector.