After meeting with Aneel, Light’s readjustment should take place from March | Economy

Published 01/19/2022 18:37 | Updated 01/19/2022 18:38

Rio – The National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) promoted, this Wednesday, 19, a public hearing to discuss with society the readjustment of almost 18% in Light’s electricity bills. The electricity distribution and commercialization company said that there was no confirmation of readjustment now, that the change will only be in March.

Light’s tariff review will be defined by Aneel and the new tariffs will be effective as of March 15th. Light informed that the readjustment proposal is defined by Aneel and is not a request by the concessionaire, in this case, Light. “It should be noted that there are still uncertainties regarding the pass-through in the tariff of costs related to the water crisis, one of the most responsible for the readjustment on the agenda”, said Light.

Light is responsible for distributing electricity to approximately 4.5 million consumer units in 37 municipalities in the state of Rio de Janeiro. According to Aneel, the average effect proposed in the company’s tariff review, of 15.13%, since the average correction for individuals, small and medium-sized companies is being evaluated at 17.96%, was mainly impacted by costs with payment of sector charges and expenses with energy distribution and purchase activities.

“The inclusion of the financial components determined in the current tariff process, with a tariff effect of 2.90%, and the removal of the financial components established in the last tariff process, which were in force until the present review, also impacted the numbers that will be taken to the consultation. 2.58%”, informed Aneel.

The virtual session, which had five contributions, was broadcast live on the internet and was followed by more than 65 people.

The proposal includes the definition of the corresponding limits of the continuity indicators of Equivalent Interruption Duration per Consumer Unit (DEC) and Equivalent Frequency of Interruption per Consumer Unit (FEC) of the distributor, for the period from 2023 to 2027. The definition will take place after Contribution analysis and indices will go into effect on March 13 this year.