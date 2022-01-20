After video of overcrowding, Unimed confirms facing peak attendance

Unimed de Contagem was crowded (photo: Reproduction/Youtube)

The high demand in public and private health units in Belo Horizonte and the Metropolitan Region has further overloaded professionals because of the increase in cases of flu and COVID-19. It is not difficult to find units with long lines and delays in service due to the progress of the disease in many locations, in addition to the expansion of the H3N2 virus, a variant of the Influenza A virus, which is one of the main causes of the common flu and colds.

A video that circulates on social networks, posted on Youtube by the channel “24 Hs com Stallone”, demonstrates the situation well. A Unimed health unit in Contagem was very full on Tuesday night (1/18). Even though all the patients present seeking care at the unit had paid their monthly fees, they did not escape the long wait.

Unimed claims to be “on the edge”

By means of a note, Unimed positioned itself on what happened. The operator stated that it recorded, on Monday (1/17), the highest peak in emergency room service in its history.

“Faced with the worsening scenario of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, concomitant with other respiratory syndromes, Unimed-BH clarifies that it has registered, daily, an exponential increase in the search for care in all its units (own and accredited ) and which is already at the limit of its service capacity. This Monday, the 17th, Unimed-BH registered the highest peak of demand in emergency rooms in its history, with more than 8,600 consultations performed. There were more than 1,500 consultations in 24 hours,” said Unimed-BH.

The situation becomes even more complicated with the illness of professionals working on the front line.

“The cooperative has been adopting emergency measures to meet the high demand and also clarifies that, due to the high rate of propagation of the virus, frontline professionals are also being affected on a larger scale with the disease”, emphasizes the operator.

To try to get around the situation, Unimed is looking for professionals to rebuild its professional staff. It increased the number of online consultations and beds to receive new COVID-19 patients.

“In view of this scenario, Unimed-BH is hiring, for an immediate start, health professionals to reinforce its team that works on the front line. In addition, it is expanding the teleconsultation service, making about 3 thousand consultations available online per day, 24 hours, the highest volume ever offered since the beginning of the pandemic. The cooperative has also been increasing the number of COVID-19 inpatient beds in its own and accredited network, with daily monitoring of the epidemiological scenario and expansion of capacity accordingly. with the demand”, he informed.

Unimed-BH advises people to seek emergency care only in case of persistent symptoms or signs of severity, since going to hospitals and laboratories increases the likelihood of contamination. It also recommends that people should not seek face-to-face care and take a test in the following situations (according to the guidance of the Pan American Health Organization):

– If asymptomatic and with a positive case of a family member: cohabitants should monitor symptoms, maintain isolation and reinforce preventive measures;

– Need to carry out tests for travel: people who need an exam result to travel should not seek face-to-face assistance;

– Return to work and suspension of isolation: it is not necessary to repeat the exam. After the end of the symptoms and the fulfillment of the quarantine, you can return to the routine.

It is worth noting that the transmission of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses occurs in a similar way. Therefore, it is important that everyone commits and continues to take care of themselves and follow preventive measures such as the use of masks, frequent hand washing, use of gel alcohol and social distance.