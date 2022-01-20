Aid Brazil must inject at least R$ 84 billion into the economy

A study by the National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), released today (19), analyzes that the Auxílio Brasil program should inject at least R$ 84 billion into the economy this year, of which 70.43 %, or the equivalent of R$ 59.16 billion, should be transformed into immediate consumption, while 25.74% (R$ 21.62 billion) will be destined for debt settlement or abatement and 3.83%, or R$ 3.21 billion will be saved for future consumption.

The Auxílio Brasil program replaced the Bolsa Família, which was extinguished last year, and had its first monthly installments paid to beneficiaries in 2022 as of yesterday (18).

In an interview with Agência Brasil, CNC economist Fabio Bentes explained that the amount of BRL 84 billion was calculated based on the minimum benefit of BRL 400. “As we do not know how much each Brazilian will receive, because it depends of other variables, we did the math below. As the minimum benefit is BRL 400 paid to 17.5 million families over 12 months, this amounts to BRL 84 billion”. This will be the amount that the program will make available, at least in 2022. However, as the benefit is variable, the estimate can be even more optimistic: R$ 89.9 billion.

The CNC’s estimate is that 70% of this amount will be destined for immediate consumption, but not for consumerism, not least because those eligible for the former Bolsa Família are in extreme poverty or poverty, said Bentes. “There are very short-term needs, due to the pandemic and the lethargy of the economy, and families will have to face these expenses with food, medicines, day-to-day services, transport”, he indicated.

Of the total R$ 59 billion that should go to immediate consumption, CNC estimated that, based on the Brazilian spending structure, about 47% are consumption in commerce and the service sector. “We estimate that R$ 28 billion should reach commerce”. This means a boost of 1% to 1.5% in the annual sales of national retail.

Bentes warned, however, that this will not save commerce sales in 2022. “But it may help commerce to have a less bitter year at a time when the outlook for the economy this year has been corrected downwards. The economy is expected to grow 0.3% this year. So, it helps to make a little more resources available for consumption, which ends up relieving a little more the difficult year that the commerce will have ahead”.

indebtedness

Given the population’s level of indebtedness, the percentage of resources allocated to debt repayment tends to be relatively high this time around. According to data from the Central Bank (BC), 30.3% of the average income of Brazilians was committed to debt in the third quarter of last year, the highest level in the historical series started in 2005. “But we know that, due to inflation, of higher interest rates, the commitment of income should surely increase a little, at least in the first half of 2022”.