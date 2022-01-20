Air conditioning weighs on the electricity bill? Understand the impact on everyday life | Economy

Fernanda Capelli In February, if the hot days take hold, the electricity bill, which is no longer cheap, could be even higher.

In the week when the thermometers reached 40 degrees in Rio de Janeiro, with a thermal sensation of more than 50ºC, it becomes impossible to study, work or practice any other activity without fans nearby or an air conditioner on. Far beyond comfort, these items in the summer are a must-have with an impact on your pocketbook.

According to Light, based on the use of only one air conditioner of 9,000 BTU (window type), during the period of eight hours a day, the consumption of the equipment, in the month, can be equivalent to 50.69% of the residence.

Another survey carried out by Enel reveals that just using a split type air conditioner of 10,001 to 15,000 BTU/h, for eight hours a day, can represent an expense of BRL 211.93 at the end of the month.

To increase the efficiency of the appliance, it is recommended to avoid the entry of sunlight into the refrigerated environment and that the installation is in a place with good air circulation; keep the temperature around 23°C, as lower temperatures may not be reached and make the device work at full power all the time; and always have clean air filters.

how to save

Until April, the flag of water scarcity is in effect in Brazil, that is, for every 100 kWh used, consumers pay an extra fee of R$14.20. In addition, this year, both Light and Enel are going through the tariff review process — a process in which the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) authorizes an increase in the charge. In the case of Light, the initial proposal is for an increase of almost 18% in residential consumer bills.

In order not to be scared by the next invoices, the solution is to change consumption habits.

The person responsible for Billing at Enel Distribuição Rio, Luis Felipe Diniz, explains that, in order to save energy, customers must adopt measures to compensate for the greater use of air conditioning.

“Simple measures, such as lowering the shower temperature, avoiding using the microwave to defrost food and opening the fridge less frequently, can significantly impact the value of the bill. It is also important to check the internal facilities of the residence periodically, as old facilities , with old wires or too many splices, waste energy and can even cause fires”, he suggests.

In practice

Give preference to LED lamps; they consume less and last up to ten times longer.

When buying an appliance, make sure it has the Procel Class A Energy Saving Seal, which are the champions of economy.

Do not connect too many appliances to the same outlet with the use of T’s, as this can cause heating in the wires, causing energy waste and even serious accidents.

Turn off the fan and/or humidifier whenever you stop using the environment.

Turn off TV, radios and video games when no one is using them. Stand by mode (device plugged in) indicates that it is consuming as little energy as possible to keep it in fast start conditions.

Refrigerators, freezers, cellars and breweries:

Make periodic reviews, with trained professionals, of the insulation rubbers of the doors and temperature sensors, to avoid excessive consumption.

Avoid opening equipment frequently, as hot air requires more energy to cool down and reach the set temperature again.

Placing hot food inside the refrigerator can increase energy consumption.

Do not use the back to dry objects.

Keep the freezer vents clear;

Do not cover the shelves, this hinders the internal circulation of air.

Install the appliance in a well-ventilated place, away from the stove, heater and areas exposed to the sun.

Electric shower:

Turn off the faucet to soap yourself.

Take quick showers and, if possible, with the temperature switch in the “summer” position, which can reduce consumption by up to 30%.

Always buy lower power showers (2 to 6 kW), which are efficient and consume less.

Frequently clean the water outlet holes. If they are not clean, there will be less water and the shower will have to run longer.

Iron