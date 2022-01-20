Aligned with Bolsonaro, Zema wants to freeze ICMS on fuels

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), said this Wednesday (1/19) that he would be in favor of maintaining the freezing of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuel. The tax amounts were fixed in October, following a decision by the National Committee of State Secretaries of Finance (Comsefaz). Last week, however, the group decided to unfreeze the tax at the end of this month. Zema’s speech is in line with the position of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who has asked the federative units to continue the freeze. The Minas Gerais governor signaled that, at the next Comsefaz meeting, when fuel prices are back on the agenda, the representatives of his administration will manifest themselves in favor of a fixed ICMS model.

“The Government of Minas favors maintaining the ICMS freeze on fuels and voting for the states to maintain the freeze, especially given the recent price hikes announced by Petrobras,” Zema wrote on Twitter.

Two days ago, Bolsonaro also took to social media to address the issue. The president of the Republic stated that federal taxes on gasoline, alcohol and desel have been frozen for three years. “The gasoline tax, for example, is R$0.69 per liter. The state tax, ICMS, charged by governors, is on average R$2 per liter throughout Brazil,” he observed.

“Unfortunately, still in a pandemic, the governors announce the thawing of the ICMS on fuels. How much will a liter of gasoline go to? R$ 8.00?”, posted Bolsonaro.

Petrobras’ increase led to thawing

When announcing the decision to de-index the tax, Comsefaz explained that the hammer was hit after Petrobras announced, last week, an increase in fuel in refineries. Distributors started paying R$3.24 for gasoline, which used to cost R$3.09. Diesel rose from R$3.34 to R$3.61. It was the first increase in more than two months.

“We did our part: freezing the reference price for ICMS. They didn’t value this concrete gesture. They didn’t respect the people. The answer was increase, increase and more increase in fuel prices”, justified the governor of Piau, Wellington Dias (PT) , which coordinates the National Forum of Governors.

The Senate must vote, after the end of the January recess, on a bill that sets the ICMS value on fuels. The text was approved by federal deputies in October.

