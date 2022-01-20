Alisson projects the year of São Paulo in a press conference

Attacking midfielder was one of five reinforcements hired by Tricolor in the last transfer window, after terminating the contract with Grêmio.

This Wednesday (19), the São Paulo presented the third reinforcement hired for the 2022 season: the attacking midfielder Alisson gave a press conference at the Barra Funda CT. He will wear the number 12 shirt, which was with Vitor Bueno, a player who is out of the club’s plans for this season. Alisson highlighted the strength of the Tricolor cast.

“Given the size of São Paulo, you can go head to head with anyone. For the reinforcements, for the players who were already here, for the work of Rogério. We are working hard, and regardless of the opponent, we will face it. Let’s work, get together. Given the size of São Paulo, he can face any team, yes”, declared Alisson.

The attacking midfielder also stated that there is no concern with the title at this moment: “Since I arrived, Rogério has been talking to us to understand how we feel more comfortable. I made it clear that wherever he needs it, I will do everything to help, as a starter or a reserve. We have a week of training, today we work a lot in the morning, Ceni is positioning us, leaving the team as he thinks”.

Rivalry with Patrick? Alisson explains the situation

Both played for rival clubs in Rio Grande do Sul and were present in a game of many provocations in 2021: “That stayed on the field, there in Rio Grande do Sul. Now we are teammates, what happened, happened. Now they are both wearing the São Paulo shirt and we are going to do everything to make history here”.