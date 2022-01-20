Americanas and Magazine Luiza rise more than 10% and lead rises on the Stock Exchange

The shares of retailers closed among the papers with the highest increases on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, B3. Among the main increases, Americanas and Magazine Luiza stand out.

With the closing of the trading session, the biggest increase was from Locaweb (LWSA3), a website hosting company, with a growth of 12.65%.

It was followed by Americanas (AMER3 with an increase of 9.90% and LAME4, 9.41%) and by Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) which rose 7.13%.

At 3:28 pm, Via Varejo (VIIA3), a company that owns chains such as Casas Bahia and Ponto, completed the retailers at the top of growth, rising 8.53. However, after the stock exchange closed, this stock was not among the four that grew the most.

Yesterday, the shares of Americanas, Magazine Luiza and Via Varejo closed the day down.

The rises were observed since this morning, as well as in the Ibovespa, the index of the main stocks on the Brazilian stock exchange.

According to Danniela Eiger, Head of Retail and Co-Head of Equity Research at XP Investimentos, the movement of retailers is the result of a more positive day in general for the Brazilian Stock Exchange.

The sector, she explains, is highly volatile and has been one of the most negatively affected following macroeconomic trends. Looking broadly, Magazine Luiza and Via Varejo still have negative results for the month. Today, therefore, was a “breath”, a “correction”, for retailers, according to Danniela.