among 55 criminals wanted by the police in Jacarezinho, are drug traffickers

At the beginning of the implementation of Cidade Integrada, the new project to occupy communities in Rio, 1,200 police officers – 400 civilians and 800 military – try to fulfill at least 42 arrest warrants; 13 for the search and apprehension of adolescents; and a search and seizure warrant in the Jacarezinho favela, in the city’s North Zone. Among the targets are bosses and managers of the criminal faction that dominates drug trafficking in the region, against whom there are long-standing investigations by district and specialized police stations. As of Wednesday afternoon, none had been captured.

The main name is Adriano Souza de Freitas, 39-year-old Chico Bento, who has 14 entries in his Record of Previous Life (RVP), for crimes such as murder, torture, drug trafficking and association for trafficking and theft, in addition to of four outstanding arrest warrants. In an intelligence report by the Civil Police Department, he is indicated as the largest “loose leadership” in the region and controls the sale of drugs in known locations such as Pontilhão, Guarani, Concordia, Fazenda and Amendoeira.

Adriano Souza de Freitas, aka Chico Bento, 39, Photo: Reproduction

The document, used during Operation Exceptis, when 28 people were killed, states that Chico Bento enticed minors to work in the gang: “The strategy is based on impunity, since gang soldiers under 18 years of age, shields for older bandits, are subject to socio-educational measures and are not incarcerated – which is obviously seen as advantageous by crime bosses”.

Chico Bento was last arrested in April 2016, during an operation carried out by soldiers from the Shock Battalion. In March 2018, he won the right to a semi-open regime, left the Edgard Costa Penal Institute and never returned.

Another wanted criminal in Jacarezinho is Felipe Ferreira Manoel, known as Fred, 36 years old, appointed as the head of some drug sales points in the community, such as Fundão and Vasco Talibá. He has 13 criminal records for murder, drug dealing, association for trafficking and robbery, as well as at least four outstanding arrest warrants.

Fred was arrested in April 2014 by police officers from the Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) and Dog Action Battalion (BAC). On December 31, he received the Christmas Pardon benefit, when he was at the Edgard Costa Penal Institute, and he never returned to his prison unit, having since been considered a fugitive.