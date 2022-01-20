Anac also authorizes Latam to fly with fewer flight attendants after the advance of the omicron impacts crews | Tourism and Travel

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) also authorized Latam to fly with fewer flight attendants. There will be three, instead of four professionals. The decision was published this Wednesday (19) in the Official Gazette.

Azul and Gol had already obtained a similar approval from the agency, respectively on January 12 and 17. The three permits are temporary, valid until March, and will be monitored by Anac.

Together, Azul Latam and Gol hold 98.2% of the domestic aviation market in Brazil, according to the agency’s data for November — the most recent available.

In all three cases, companies will be able to fly with three flight attendants as long as they limit the number of seats per plane to 150. They are required to maintain one flight attendant for every 50 passengers. Thus, to fly with three crew members, flights have reduced number of passengers.

In practice, the measure forces companies to re-accommodate passengers on other flights, because there will be a limit of up to 150 seats on planes with a capacity greater than that. In the case of Latam, the decision affects Airbus A320 aircraft (which carry up to 178 passengers) and A321 (which carry up to 198 passengers).

The airlines’ requests are related to the advancement of the ômicron variant, which has caused crew members to be removed from flight schedules and flight cancellations. The omicron has also had an impact in other sectors of the economy, such as healthcare and commerce.

According to the agency, the objective is to allow companies “to adopt operational measures against the impacts of flight delays and cancellations, while maintaining the security levels required by Anac”.

Latam confirmed that it was “officially authorized by Aanc to reduce the number of flight attendants on its flights, due to the recent increase in cases of Covid-19 and influenza”. According to the company, “the request aims to minimize the impacts of medical layoffs of its employees, which have caused flight cancellations”. Finally, the company “reinforces that it will spare no efforts to continue informing its customers in advance of any flight cancellations that may be necessary”.

In the midst of the advancement of the ômicron variant and the H3N2 influenza virus, airlines are exempting many of their crew members with flu-like syndromes so that they can carry out the isolation.

This caused several flights to be canceled in early 2022. Azul was the first to have flights affected, but Latam also suffered from the impacts, canceling 111 flights.

At the time, Anac said that it monitored cases of Covid-19 and flu in pilots, flight attendants and other professionals in the air sector, to minimize impacts on flights.