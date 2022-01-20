ANAC authorizes Azul, GOL and LATAM to fly with fewer flight attendants

THE National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) authorized the main airlines in Brazil (Azul, GOL and LATAM) to fly with fewer flight attendants on board your aircraft. The measure was requested by the companies themselves to bring security and avoid risks caused by the ômicron, a new variant of COVID-19.

ANAC reported that it has received and analyzed requests for recognition of the existence of an Equivalent Level of Security submitted by airlines for the reduction of flight attendants. Since last week, when the first requests were sent, the Agency authorized two of them: for Azul Linhas Aéreas and GOL Linhas Aéreas (click on the link to access the ordinances).

LATAM Linhas Aéreas also submitted a similar request to ANAC. The ordinance will be published this week in the Official Gazette (DOU).

The requests were granted by the Agency considering the advancement of the Ômicron variant and its impacts on the availability of crew members to conduct scheduled flights. The objective, according to the agency, is to adopt operational measures against the impacts of flight delays and cancellations, maintaining the security levels required by ANAC.

According to the published ordinances, airlines must inform the Agency, every 15 days from the date of authorization issued, the list of flights that operated with the reduction in the number of flight attendants, including the date, the registration of the aircraft, flight number and departure time. The granting of the Equivalent Security Level to airlines will be valid until March 13, 2022 for Azul, until March 14, 2022 for GOL Linhas Aéreas and until March 17, 2022 for LATAM.

Recognition of the existence of an Equivalent Security Level is a procedure provided for in RBAC No. 11 and applies to situations in which there is no literal fulfillment of a requirement established by ANAC, but compensatory factors are adopted that guarantee the achievement of its purpose, with an equivalent level or higher security.

The Agency also emphasizes that it has been studying measures in the regulatory sphere with the objective of minimizing impacts on the air network due to the increase in cases caused by respiratory diseases, which have caused the removal of professionals who work in the sector.

ANAC also informed that it continues to monitor the operational measures adopted by the airlines, as well as compliance with the provision of assistance to passengers, determined by Resolution No. of Brazilian air transport.

What did you think of the decision?