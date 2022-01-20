Anitta assumes ‘dating’ with Rodrigo and wants to be in the family video · TV news

Anitta got excited about Rodrigo Mussi’s admiration at BBB22 (Globo). This Wednesday (19), after the brother praised the powerful, she said that, if the boy wins the Prova do Anjo, he would like to appear as his girlfriend during the video with the message from the family.

“Petition for me to be part of the family video as a girlfriend if he wins the angel”, wrote Anitta when sharing the video with Mussi’s statement. She also stated that she is rooting for the commercial manager to win: “I’m waiting for you, love. Win it so we can be a millionaire together”.

The artist’s statement came after a series of compliments made by Mussi inside the house. “I’ll tell you the truth. The woman has fantastic English and Spanish, she was an ambassador for the company she worked for. How old is she? 20-somethings, entrepreneur, hats off to her,” said the participant.

Then, the member of Pipoca justified his admiration for the powerful: “You may not like her music, but you have to take your hat off. In Australia, I listened to her on the radio. I never heard a Brazilian song on the radio in Australia. going to Europe, I would listen to Anitta play at ballads. In the United States, I would listen [também]”.

“For me, I could be wrong, [Anitta] is the biggest international Brazilian artist I’ve ever seen, who is the most famous abroad. Elis Regina [1945-1982] it was in France, but like Anitta? In the world? I’ve never seen. She’s not just music, she’s an entrepreneur. You tell her story, man! She is monstrous, she is an international icon. It takes the name of Brazil like that, which no Brazilian artist, anyone, man or woman, hasn’t,” added the commercial manager.

Vinicius Fernandes, aka Vyni, reinforced the speech of his confinement colleague: “It’s a national pride, because we tend to always value what comes from outside. When we have something inside, we end up not valuing it, we criticize it, we say that it’s vulgar, this and that. But Anitta is just the opposite of all that. She proved, not that she needed to, but she proved that music exists in Brazil before and after Anitta”.

Check the publications:

Petition for me to be part of the family video as a girlfriend if he wins the angel — Anita (@Anita) January 19, 2022

I’m waiting for you, love… win it so we can be a millionaire together https://t.co/rcfcUxWu6m — Anita (@Anita) January 19, 2022

Learn all about BBB22 with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo:

Listen to “#64 – BBB22: How did the show wear out before it even started?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily reality show newsletters, interviews and live videos: