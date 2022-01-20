Anitta makes an unusual request to Boninho

Anitta has already made it clear that she is “in love” with the participant Rodrigo Mussi of the “Pipoca” group of “BBB 22” (TV Globo). The singer returned to comment on the commercial manager and even made a request to the director of the program, Boninho.

“Run here, Boninho. Saturday I’m off in Rio, put me at the house to sunbathe in the pool quickly kkkkkkk”, wrote the singer on her Twitter account.

run here @boninho Saturday I’m off in Rio, put me at the house to sunbathe in the pool real quick lol — Anita (@Anitta) January 19, 2022

Unaware of Anita’s intentions, Rodrigo did not spared praise for the singer during a chat with the participants this afternoon.

In conversation with Vyni and Brunna in the living room, he melted: “Anitta, she is monstrous. I’ll tell you the truth.” Mussi’s speech in praise of the singer was so impactful that she herself responded on her Twitter.

“I’m waiting for you, love… Win it so we can be a millionaire together”, he wrote. In response to the boy’s official account on the social network, she added: “Petition for me to be part of the family video as a girlfriend if he wins the angel.”