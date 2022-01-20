Anitta melts when being praised by Rodrigo







Rodrigo, from BBB22, and Anitta Photo: Reproduction Instagram

After showing interest in Rodrigo Mussi, anita received praise from the boy straight from the confinement of BBB22. On her Twitter profile, last Wednesday, the 19th, the singer shared a video in which the commercial manager appears praising her.

“You have no idea the pride for us Brazilians. I never imagined me listening to a radio, driving my car, in Australia, Anitta. Brazilian music. Pride for us Brazilians, man”, said Rodrigo in the video. In response, the singer joked: “I am waiting for you, love. Win there so we can be millionaires together”.

The flirtation, so far unilateral, began last Tuesday, 18, when Anitta managed to check the BBB22 participants. It didn’t take long and she declared her interest in Rodrigo Mussi. “I arrived in Miami now and I went straight to watch ‘BBB’. Rodrigo, I’m in love, please don’t disappoint me… Don’t be a straight top bolsominion macho, amen. I’ll wait for you at the door of Projac”, she wrote, on the same network. Social.

And it wasn’t just Anitta who fell in love with Rodrigo, the boy’s beauty was one of the highlights of Big Day, the date on which the participants were announced by Globo. The situation, he was considered the eye candy of the season and was among the most talked about topics on Twitter.