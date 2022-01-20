ANS approves the inclusion of a rapid test for the diagnosis of Covid-19 in the list of mandatory coverage — Portuguese (Brazil)

The collegiate board of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) approved, at the beginning of the night of this Wednesday (19/01), in an extraordinary meeting, the inclusion of the rapid test test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigen (coronavirus Covid). -19), in the list of mandatory coverage for beneficiaries of health plans. The procedure that will appear in Annex I of Normative Resolution No. 465/2021 was sent for publication in the Official Federal Gazette after the meeting and is expected to be published in this Thursday’s edition. From then on, coverage becomes immediate.

The test will be covered for beneficiaries of health plans with outpatient, hospital or referral segmentation and will be done in cases where there is a medical indication, for patients with Influenza Syndrome (GS) or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), when symptoms are in the optimal window of use, that is, between the 1st and 7th day of symptom onset.

For the evaluation of the decision, the ANS considered the current context, which has the circulation and rapid growth of cases related to the new variant, Ômicron – designated as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 26 of last year. .

“At this point, we understand that the inclusion of the rapid test for antigen detection can be really useful, given that the rapid tests are more accessible and provide results faster than RT-PCR, for example. Thus, antigen testing can increase detection and accelerate isolation, leading to a reduction in the spread of the disease and, consequently, a decrease in the burden of laboratory services. At the same time that we took the responsible decision to maintain access to the gold standard of diagnosis, the RT-PCR”, evaluated Paulo Rebello, director-president of ANS.

The Agency advises the beneficiary to consult the operator of his health plan for information on the most appropriate place to perform the exam or to clarify doubts about the diagnosis or treatment of the disease.

The ANS also clarifies that treatment coverage for patients diagnosed with Covid-19 is already guaranteed to health plan beneficiaries, according to the segmentation of their plans (outpatient, hospital or referral).

about the exam

The exam that will be included in the List of Procedures and Events in Health of the ANS is the “SARS-COV-2 Test (Coronavirus Covid-19) – rapid test for antigen detection”.

Coverage will be mandatory when the patient has Influenza Syndrome (GS) or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), between the 1st and 7th day from the onset of symptoms.

Influenza Syndrome (GS) is attributed to the patient with an acute respiratory condition, characterized by at least two of the following signs and symptoms: fever, chills, sore throat, headache, cough, runny nose, olfactory disorders or taste disorders. In children: in addition to the mentioned symptoms, the parent should consider nasal obstruction, in the absence of another specific diagnosis. In the elderly: specific criteria for aggravation should also be considered, such as: syncope, mental confusion, excessive sleepiness, irritability and inappetence. In suspected Covid-19, fever may be absent and gastrointestinal symptoms (diarrhea) may be present.

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) is attributed to patients with Influenza Syndrome (GS), who also present: respiratory discomfort or persistent pressure in the chest, or even oxygen saturation lower than 95% in room air, bluish coloration of the lips or face. In children: in addition to the symptoms already mentioned, the parent should observe the flaring of the nose, cyanosis, intercostal retraction, dehydration and inappetence.

The ANS emphasizes that, since the knowledge of the infection by the SARS-CoV-2 virus (Covid-19) is still in the process of consolidation, as new evidence becomes available, the technology and its guideline may be revised, at any time. time.