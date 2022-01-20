ANS includes Covid-19 rapid tests in the mandatory health plan coverage list | coronavirus

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) has included rapid tests for Covid-19 in the mandatory coverage list of health plans. The forecast, according to the federal government, is that the decision will be published this Thursday (20) in the Official Gazette, with the measure being applied immediately.

“The test will be covered for beneficiaries of health plans with outpatient, hospital or referral segmentation and will be done in cases where there is a medical indication, for patients with Influenza Syndrome (GS) or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), when symptoms are in the optimal window of use, that is, between the 1st and 7th day of start”, informed the note released by ANS.

Antigen tests for Covid-19: understand why you may be infected even if the result is negative

Anvisa postpones decision on Covid self-tests to demand more rules and public policy from the Ministry of Health

According to the agency, the decision takes into account the “current context, which has the circulation and rapid growth of cases related to the new variant”. In addition, Paulo Rebello, director-president of ANS, said that “the inclusion of the rapid test for antigen detection can be really useful, given that the rapid tests are more accessible and provide results more quickly than RT-PCR” .

“The antigen test can expand detection and accelerate isolation, leading to a reduction in the spread of the disease and, consequently, a decrease in the burden of laboratory services”, evaluated the director-president of ANS.

The agency also recommends that patients contact health plans for “information on the most appropriate place to perform the exam or to clarify doubts about the diagnosis or treatment of the disease”.

Covid test: understand the difference between RT-PCR, RT-LAMP and antigen

About antigen tests

Rapid antigen tests can be done in pharmacies, have a quick result – in about 15 minutes – and are cheaper than PCR.

However, experts consulted by the g1 point out that a negative antigen test result does not mean that the person does not have Covid-19 – especially if they have flu-like symptoms.

The ideal, in case the patient has symptoms and receives a negative result in the antigen test, is to confirm the result with a PCR test or repeat the antigen test in 1 or 2 days, explains Alberto Chebabo, an infectious disease specialist at the integrated health network. Dasa and vice president of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI).

“A negative antigen test in a symptomatic person does not rule out the diagnosis. It is better for the person to repeat either a PCR, to be more sure, or an antigen test 24 hours later”, he says.

This is because the antigen test is less sensitive than PCR, which is considered the “gold standard” of diagnosis.

“PCR is the most sensitive test available. It is at least 30% more sensitive than the antigen test”, says clinical pathologist Helio Magarinos Torres Filho, medical director of Richet Medicina & Diagnóstico, in Rio de Janeiro. January.