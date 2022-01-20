Anvisa decides today whether to release CoronaVac for children and adolescents

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) will decide today, from 10 am, whether or not to release the use of the CoronaVac vaccine for children from 3 to 17 years old. The directors of the agency will meet by videoconference to evaluate a request made by the Butantan Institute, in December last year, for the emergency use of the immunizer.

So far, only the Pfizer vaccine is released for children. The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said last Tuesday (18) that the CoronaVac for children should be included in the national immunization plan if approved, but the issue will still be analyzed by the ministry.

In São Paulo, the application in this age group will begin as soon as the authorization from Anvisa is issued, according to Governor João Doria (PSDB). The toucan politician stated that 10 million doses will be reserved for children.

Historic

Butantan had already tried to release the immunizer for children in July last year. At the time, however, Anvisa rejected the request, arguing that there was still a lack of data on the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine for the target audience.

In January of this year, Anvisa began to consider a second request from Butantan, based on new information sent by the institute. Last week, the agency’s technicians met with infectologists and researchers from Chile, a country where the immunizing agent has already been applied to children.

The decision will be taken by Anvisa’s collegiate board, which is made up of five members, including the agency’s president, Antônio Barra Torres. For the immunizing agent to be released, there must be a majority of votes.

Postponed self-tests

In a meeting yesterday afternoon, the board of Anvisa decided to postpone the release of the covid self-test in the country, requested by the Ministry of Health last week. By 4 votes to 1, the agency gave the ministry 15 days to provide additional information about the use of the tests.

Defended this week by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), self-tests are used in Europe and the United States, but have not yet been released in Brazil. If approved, the self-test must be found in pharmacies and administered by the patient himself, who collects his sample at home and checks the result according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

“An approval along these lines would only provide the possibility of access to a diagnostic screening instrument, which necessarily needs to come in the wake of a public policy, in the sense of solving a series of issues so far not fully covered by the analysis we carried out. “, said the president of Anvisa, Antonio Barra Torres.

Hours after the decision by Anvisa’s board, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, informed that he will send the requested information and reaffirmed his position in favor of self-tests.