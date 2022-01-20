Anvisa postpones decision on Covid self-tests to demand more rules and public policy from the Ministry of Health | coronavirus

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) decided this Wednesday (19) to postpone the decision on whether or not to release the sale of rapid tests for Covid-19 so that the population can carry out the exam at home, the so-called self-tests.

Four directors decided to postpone it to collect more data from the Ministry of Health. The release of self-tests was requested by Minister Marcelo Queiroga’s portfolio in view of the explosion in the number of cases with the arrival of the ômicron variant. Specialists criticize the ministry’s vision and demand, among other things, that the tests be free.

Although the rapporteur of the process, Cristiane Rose Jourdan, voted for the release of the sale of self-tests, most members of Anvisa’s board decided to follow the positioning of director Rômison Rodrigues Mota.

In his presentation, Rômison Mota suggested that steps be taken, within a period of up to 15 days, to ask the ministry to formalize a public policy before taking a decision. The agency’s president and two more directors followed the divergence, closing the result of 4 votes for the search for more information and one vote for release.

In their positions, the directors criticized the lack of a public policy by the Ministry of Health for broad testing of the population. The directors also pointed out the lack of regulation on the use of the self-test, despite the fact that it was demanded during the process.

One of the main points raised by Anvisa is the lack of guidance on how the notification will be given, that is, whether positive cases will be included in the official balance sheet. Tests carried out inside pharmacies are regularly counted.

The rapporteur of the process, Cristiane Rose Jourdan, defended the approval making the caveat that the product “may represent an excellent screening strategy” and “additional measure” in controlling the pandemic. However, the rapporteur defended the release in “exceptional regime”, as she also pointed out the lack of a public policy and strategies for the use of the products.

The self-test is similar to the quick test, but can be done by laypeople at home. The kit comes with a test device, extraction plug, filter and the swab – a kind of swab used for nasal collection, the most common.