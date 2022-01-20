Anvisa releases CoronaVac for children and adolescents between 6 and 17 years old, with a ban on immunosuppressed people | vaccines

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) decided this Thursday (20) to authorize the application of the CoronaVac vaccine in children and adolescents between 6 and 17 years old, including a ban on its use in people with low immunity (understand below who are the immunosuppressed).

Below are six highlights of the decision:

CoronaVac is open to the public between 6 and 17 years old It cannot be applied to immunosuppressed people, who are people with low immunity Application is released for public with comorbidities (diseases or previous conditions that aggravate Covid-19) Immunization will be in two doses applied at an interval of 28 days Vaccine is the same used in adults, without adaptation of the pediatric version Anvisa did not determine when vaccination begins: distribution of doses, schedule and change of plans depend on the states and the Ministry of Health

The unanimous decision (all five directors were in favour) was taken in the analysis of the second request submitted by the Butantan Institute for the release of the immunizer against Covid-19 for children. Butantan was seeking a license to immunize the range from 3 years old, but the agency chose to wait until more studies are presented on children under 6.

Butantan’s first request was sent in July 2021 and was denied because the data from the studies presented at that time were considered insufficient. The second request was filed in December and, since then, Anvisa and Butantan held a sequence of meetings and more than 10 studies on the immunizing agent were delivered to the agency.

CoronaVac is already used or authorized in children of different age groups in at least six countries and in Hong Kong:

Cambodia : started vaccinating children from the age of 5 in November

: started vaccinating children from the age of 5 in November Chile : Approved for children aged 3 and up in September

: Approved for children aged 3 and up in September China : has already started to apply the vaccine in children from 3 years old

: has already started to apply the vaccine in children from 3 years old Colombia : started giving the vaccine to children aged 3 to 11 years on October 31

: started giving the vaccine to children aged 3 to 11 years on October 31 Ecuador : Approved for 5-11 year olds in October

: Approved for 5-11 year olds in October Hong Kong : Approved for children from 3 years old in November. The forecast was that children from 5 years old would start being vaccinated this week.

: Approved for children from 3 years old in November. The forecast was that children from 5 years old would start being vaccinated this week. Indonesia: started to apply the vaccine to children aged 6 to 11 years in December; already vaccinated adolescents aged 12 to 17 years

Vaccination schedule and composition

The vaccination schedule for children is the same as that recommended for adults: two doses given at an interval of 28 days. The vaccine will be the same already applied to the general population (in the case of Pfizer, the first authorized for children, there is a different formulation for children).

Hospitalization of children and adolescents in ICU with Covid-19 in the state of SP rises 61% in the last two months

The CoronaVac vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in Brazil for persons 18 years of age and older since January 17, 2021.

In Brazil, vaccination of children is already underway using Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine. The agency authorized the use on December 16, but vaccination only started a month later because the government chose to hold a public hearing to discuss Anvisa’s approval, a decision that delayed the start of vaccination and was widely criticized by experts.

Last week, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, said that if the vaccine were authorized for this age group, the Butantan Institute could make 15 million doses of the vaccine available immediately and help to fully vaccinate about 5.6 million children. of this group in the state.

According to Anvisa itself, there is no impediment for states to start vaccination immediately, since the authorization was granted without conditions. In the case of Pfizer, states had to wait for the arrival of pediatric doses imported by the Ministry of Health.

The agency had already discussed the authorization for the use of the immunizer by the Chinese laboratory Sinovac and the Butantan Institute, but the license request was not granted for lack of more detailed information about the product, which was requested from the manufacturer.

Last week, Anvisa met with the Butantan Institute, Chilean researchers, technicians from the Sinovac China laboratory and representatives of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP), the Brazilian Society of Immunology (SBI) and the Brazilian Association of Collective Health (Abrasco).

According to the agency, data from research and studies carried out by the government of Chile during the application of the CoronaVac vaccine in children and adolescents in that country were presented and analyzed.

The change in age group and the restriction of use in people with low immunity was defended in the analysis of Gustavo Mendes, Anvisa’s drug manager.

“Why 6 to 17 years? Because they are the data that we have with the most information and the greatest suggestion of performance. These data are from Chile, from studies of effectiveness in Chile. This is also corroborated by the opinions of medical societies”, said the medication manager.

When suggesting a ban on its use in immunosuppressed patients, Mendes did not point out the risk of adverse effects, but pointed out that these children have a different health condition that requires even greater protection.

“Immunocompromised children need special attention, especially with regard to efficacy”, added Gustavo Mendes.

Immunosuppressed children and adolescents have the Pfizer vaccine as an alternative, which has been approved with no public restriction for ages 5 and up.

Understand who the immunosuppressed are

People with low immunity are called immunosuppressed or immunocompromised.

There is no direct relationship between people with comorbidities (who had previous diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases) and immunosuppressed people, although both conditions can occur in the same patient.

The immunosuppressed group considers, for example, people with cancer, people living with HIV, transplant recipients and others with a weakened immune system, which makes the patient more susceptible to infections.

In the first stage of vaccination, the Ministry of Health considered among the immunosuppressed:

Solid organ or bone marrow transplant recipients;

People with HIV and CD4 <350 cells/mm3;

People with active systemic immune-mediated rheumatic diseases and using a dose of prednisone or equivalent > 10 mg/day or receiving pulse therapy with corticosteroids and/or cyclophosphamide;

People using immunosuppressants or with primary immunodeficiencies;

People with hematological malignancies, such as leukemias, lymphomas and myelodysplastic syndromes;

Cancer patients who underwent chemotherapy or radiotherapy in the last six months.