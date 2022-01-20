Anvisa’s technical area recommends the use of Coronavac in the age group of 6 to 17 years – 01/20/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The technical area of ​​Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) suggested that the Coronavac vaccine should be used in children aged 6 to 17 years. The approval or not of the immunizing agent for this age group still depends on a vote by the Collegiate Board of Directors of the body, which is still in progress.

The Butantan Institute’s request was for children and adolescents aged 3 to 17 years. However, the technical area understood that there is not enough data to reduce vaccination to this age group. The evaluation also vetoes the use of the immunizer in immunocompromised children.

The general manager of Medicines and Biological Products at Anvisa, Gustavo Mendes, who made the presentation of the technical area before the vote, explained that the expansion of the age group to 3 to 5 years can be done when more data is available.

The SBP (Brazilian Society of Pediatrics), Sbim (Brazilian Society of Immunizations), and SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases) support the authorization and extension of the use of the Coronavac vaccine for children aged 6 to 17 years.

One of the studies used for the analysis was the vaccination in Chile, which has a preliminary result of effectiveness in the population aged 6 to 16 years. The available scientific evidence suggests that there are benefits and safety for using the vaccine in the pediatric population.

The suggestion of the technical area is that the dose in children is the same applied in children with an interval of 28 days.

“It is the data that we have the most information about. [6 a 17 anos] and higher performance suggestion. These are data from Chile, from Chile’s effectiveness. This is also corroborated with the opinions of medical societies. And not immunocompromised because these children need special attention, especially with regard to efficacy. The suggestion is that children aged between 6 and 17 should be vaccinated until new data are presented to support the expansion of the age group”, said Mendes.

The request is the second made by the Butantan Institute to apply Coronavac to children and adolescents. The first, presented in July, was evaluated by the regulatory agency and denied because of limited data in the studies presented.

The Ministry of Health evaluates using Coronavac in children. As the vaccine is of the same model applied to adults, states are already planning to allocate stocked doses to the younger public.

The government of São Paulo has already reserved 12 million doses of Coronavac for use in children.

The advantage of Coronavac is the availability of doses, due to the fact that the immunizer has stopped being used by the federal government.

The immunizer manufactured by the Butantan Institute has been authorized for emergency use in Brazil since January 17, 2021 for people over 18 years of age.

On December 16, Anvisa authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine to immunize children aged 5 to 11 years. The immunizer was already approved for other age groups.

The Ministry of Health announced on January 5 that children aged 5 to 11 will receive Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine without the need for a prescription.

The children’s vaccination campaign was opened last Friday (14) in São Paulo. The first immunized was Davi Seremramiwe Xavante, an 8-year-old indigenous boy.

The vaccination of children and adolescents is a sensitive topic in the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government, as the president distorts data and discourages the immunization of young people. He even threatened to expose the names of Anvisa servers who approved the use of Pfizer vaccines in children.

The forecast is that the folder will receive by March at least 30 million pediatric doses of Pfizer against Covid-19, enough to immunize part of the population of children aged 5 to 11 years.

The IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) estimates that, in 2021, there were 20.4 million people aged between 5 and 11 years old. However, the vaccine is given in two doses.