Apple leads, Samsung in second and Xiaomi is going down

The smartphone market is suffering from a shortage of components and materials, as is the entire industry worldwide. This has conditioned the proposals and access to smartphones, especially with regard to the lower ranges.

As a consequence, from what can be seen now, the market has changed again and we have a new lead. Apple eventually manages to take control and is at the top of the best-selling brands. The change doesn’t stop there and there are more changes.

Major changes in the smartphone market

The data now presented by Canalys, referring to the last quarter of 2021, show that there are major changes in the smartphone market. This one is usually dominated by Samsung and has had Apple and Xiaomi fighting for second and third place.

However, in the 4th quarter of 2021, we have Apple dominating the market with 22%. In second position now comes Samsung, which drops from 20%. The Korean brand dominated the previous 9 months and now loses the top of the list. The rest of the top 5 is made up of Xiaomi with 12%, Oppo with 10% and Vivo with 9%.

Apple performed well with the iPhone 13

Apple's good performance this quarter is based on sales of the iPhone 13 and its stock management. Directing its production to these models, it managed to guarantee sales, especially in China, supported by price adjustments in this same market.

Something that Canalys analysts highlight is the impact the lack of components had on this market. There was a need for brands to concentrate production on top models, reducing the offer on cheaper proposals, which normally represent a high sales value.

Samsung and Xiaomi began to react

Manufacturers are already reacting and looking for proposals, especially in the SoC, one of the essential components in smartphones. Proposals are growing and brands are starting to look for their proposals, even in-doors and thus controlled.

It remains to be seen how the market will react in the coming months. Android brands, in particular Samsung and Xiaomi, will present new proposals, encouraging the market and increasing sales. However, the shortage of materials will continue and sales are expected to remain below expectations, thus giving Apple a spotlight.