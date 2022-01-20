Apple lowers the price of Android smartphones to exchange for an iPhone in the US

Apple changed this week on its website in the United States the values ​​offered by the company to customers who use the brand exchange guide to get a discount when buying a product from the company delivering old devices or from competitors. According to the manufacturer, North American customers have the possibility to hand in their Android smartphone compatible with the exchange program and receive the equivalent amount of the device as a form of discount when purchasing a branded device, a resource that serves as an incentive for users migrate to the brand.

Despite being an interesting proposal and actually lowering the price of the product, the company recently reduced the appraisal value of most phones from Samsung and Google, a change that affects both the current generation — such as the Galaxy S21 line, for example — when the predecessors. The reduction in value should especially impact users who intend to migrate from the Android operating system to iOS and give the current device as part of the payment, since in some cases the evaluation price of devices from Samsung and Google.

As stated by the MacRumores portal, which specializes in content about Apple, in some smartphone models the variation exceeded US$ 100, around R$ 550 in the direct conversion. Most of the Android phones that can be used to get a discount on the exchange for an iPhone have changed in value, except for three: Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy S8 and Pixel 3a.