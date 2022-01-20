Aprosoja BR will officially ask MAPA to release the emergency use of…

The association still shows concern about the delay in the arrival of inputs for the start of planting the second corn crop, which can bring even more damage to the Brazilian producer, in addition to compromising productivity and keeping grain prices still very high.

podcast Lack of desiccant will harm the Brazilian soy crop

The lack of Diquat desiccant, a crucial input for the conclusion of the soybean crop in Brazil, is bringing many inconveniences to the Brazilian producer. According to a survey by Aprosoja Brasil, the shortage of the product can cause serious damage to national production. The scenario has worsened since the use of paraquat was banned in Brazil and the supply of its substitute has been insufficient to meet the greater demand.

“This large company in the market guaranteed that the product would not be lacking and, unfortunately, at the end of 2021, a note came stating that the demand for the Brazilian soy crop would not be met. manages to standardize its harvest, having to throw away part of the product that could not be finished”, explains Antônio Galvan, president of Aprosoja Brasil.

The president also highlights the financial losses that can be caused in a crop that has already been severely compromised by adverse weather conditions.

Given this situation, Aprosoja Brasil makes, this Wednesday (19), an official request to the Ministry of Agriculture for the release of emergency use of paraquat as a way to mitigate the effects of the current moment. More than that, Galvan also recalls that the US revised its recent decision and returned to release paraquat for the next 15 years, in addition to reinforcing the use of the product in countries such as Argentina, Paraguay, Australia and Canada.

“We have to take precautions for the next crops, because demand is growing and will not be met. Or we have to release more companies to produce diquat, in addition to re-evaluating and releasing paraquat”, he explains.

Aprosoja Brasil also recalls that, recently, France revised the ban on neonicotinoids and returned to allow the use, on an emergency basis, of the products in view of the aggressive damage that has been designed for the food chain – in particular the production of sugar from of beetroot – from the ban on its use.

The decision was even revised in light of studies that showed that the effects are not as harmful as initially thought.

DELAY OF INPUTS FOR CORN

In addition to the problems with inputs for the completion of the soybean crop, producers also suffer from the delay in the arrival of some products for the start of planting the second corn crop.

“We have a big problem, which is that none of the atrazine, used in corn, has not been delivered and the crops are already being implemented. And there was also a promise that only part of it will be delivered. What worries us most is the fact that when we go to the market we find it to buy, but at absurd prices compared to last year’s prices, when it had already been purchased”, reports Galvan.

In addition to atrazine, the president of Aprosoja Brasil also warns of the delay in the delivery of corn seeds for the off-season, which can make the producer miss the best planting window, which can further aggravate the losses that have already been observed in the summer.

“I believe that the losses in the corn crop in the south of Brazil can reach 70%, 80% – PR, RS and SC – and now these problems come to hinder the state that managed to plant its soybeans early (Mato Grosso) and that can a mega corn crop, but the inputs don’t come. And it is known that Mato Grosso already represents about 40% of the national corn production”, he says.