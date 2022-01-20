Arthur Aguiar, Jade Picon and Linn da Quebrada enter the BBB 22 house | real time

You asked for it, and we delivered: the team of BBB 22 participants is finally complete in the house! Arthur Aguiar, Jade Picon and Linn da Quebrada were released to meet the other brothers, and the reception inside was very warm and full of questions from the confined. Come on, curious people! 👀

Linn da Quebrada was the first to enter to the surprise of the popcorn and cabins who were very receptive to the new participant.

Arthur Aguiar enters the home of BBB 22

Arthur Aguiar was the second to be received by the brothers who were still impacted by the actress’s entry. The actor could not hide his joy at finally being in the confines of the most guarded house in the country. Jessilane was the first to greet her brother, then Douglas Silva.

Jade Picon enters the home of BBB 22

And the last one was Jade Picon to complete the BBB 22 team. The sister arrived very emotional, screaming and soon received a hug from surfer Pedro Scooby and all the other confined.

And not just inside! Out here, everyone was excited to see the meeting between the new prisoners and the people from the house. In short: boom! Surprise? None!

On Thursday night, 1/20, they will compete in the immunity test alongside the other participants of the Camarote group, as announced to the public by Tadeu Schmidt.

++++ See how was the expectation of the public and famous fans in reality before the 3 entered the house.

Watch videos of Jade Picon, Arthur Aguiar and Linn da Quebrada at the hotel before entering the BBB 22!

Check out the summary of what happened in the early hours of this Thursday, 20/1:

