Asteroid of almost 1 km will pass ‘close’ to Earth this Tuesday (18) – News

An asteroid of approximately 1 kilometer in diameter will pass this Tuesday (18) the closest to Earth than any other in the next two centuries, but in principle it does not pose a risk to the planet since the passage will be at a distance of 1.9 million kilometers.

Unlike the threat portrayed in the film Don’t Look Up, the asteroid 7482 1994 PC1, more than twice the size of New York’s Empire State Building, will “fly safely over our planet” this afternoon, as announced by NASA.

Discovered in 1994 by scientists at the US space agency, the asteroid is moving at 76,192 km/h, according to the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, the division of NASA which tracks comets and asteroids that may collide with the planet.

According to NASA, the trajectory of the celestial body will reach its closest point to Earth at 16:51 today (local time, 18:51 GMT) and will be the closest asteroid to the planet in the next 200 years.

In this sense, the specialized media clarified that the asteroid cannot be seen from Earth with the naked eye, but with a small telescope.

Today’s is not the largest asteroid to have passed close to Earth. That honor went to 3122 Florence, between 4 and 8.8 kilometers in diameter, which circled close to the planet in September 2017 and will not return until September 2, 2057.

A Near-Earth Object, NASA’s nomenclature for asteroids and comets that it identifies and catalogs, has orbits that place it within 30 million miles of Earth.

Last year, NASA launched its first US planetary defense mission, which will deliberately crash a device into an asteroid to deflect it from its orbit and thus test a technology that seeks to avoid collisions with Earth.

THE Dart mission (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) took off in November aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Dart will travel at about 6 km/s and it is expected that in September this year it will collide with Dimorphos, the small moon of the asteroid Didymos, with about 780 meters in diameter, to try to change its orbit.