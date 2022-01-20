At least 3 states have about 80% of ICU beds for Covid occupied; check it out | coronavirus

The increase in the number of new cases of Covid-19 due to the omicron variant, more transmissible, and of patients with Influenza has put pressure on hospital networks at the beginning of the year, reflecting on the occupancy rate of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds. .

At least three states (Pernambuco, Espírito Santo and Ceará) have an occupancy rate of around 80%.

Several states have reduced the supply of beds in recent months because hospitalizations have been falling with the advance of vaccination of the Brazilian population.

Check the current occupancy rate of ICU beds in the country by Covid or Covid and Influenza *:

(*Some rates represent the percentage only in the state public network or the entire public network and others include the private network. Check below)

See the more detailed situation by state:

According to the Secretary of State for Health, the public network has 20 ICU beds for Covid, of which six were busy on Wednesday morning – which represents a 30% occupancy rate. These beds meet the entire Covid ICU demand in the state.

On March 17 of last year, the peak of the pandemic in the state, ICU occupancy reached 100%, and patients had to be transferred to Manaus.

According to the state health department, 397 ICU beds and ward of the SUS network, 48% are busy. These beds are exclusive for patients with Covid and Influenza and include those intended for the adult, pediatric and obstetrics audience.

Last year, the situation became critical in the months of May and June. In May, the occupancy rate of ICU beds for Covid reached 100% in three municipalities in the interior. In Maceió, the rate reached 90% occupancy. In June, occupancy was still at 90%.

In Amazonas, the 120 ICU beds for Covid are all in the capital, Manaus, and are occupancy rate of 66.67%. Data include municipal, state, federal and private beds, both for adults and children.

Bahia had 1,309 active beds for the treatment of Covid-19. According to data from Tuesday (18), 772 have hospitalized patients, which represents 59% overall occupancy rate.

Of these beds, 545 are adult ICU beds and have an occupancy rate of 65% (352 occupied beds). In pediatric ICUs, 19 of the 29 vacancies have people hospitalized, which represents an occupancy rate of 66%. Clinical beds for adults are at 53% occupancy and children’s beds at 72%.

In Salvador, of the 325 active beds, 234 are occupied (72% general occupancy). The occupancy rate of adult ICU beds is 64% and pediatric is at 60%.

In comparison, on the day with the highest number of cases in the state, recorded on June 9, 2021, occupancy reached 84% (with the number of available beds being higher: 1,623)

On the date when there was a record of deaths in Bahia, on April 7, 2021, the occupancy rate was 82%. On that day, the state had 1,539 ICU beds and 1,267 people hospitalized.

Ceará recorded this Wednesday (19) 78.72% occupancy in ICU beds for Respiratory Flu Syndromes, such as Covid-19 and Influenza A, in public and private hospitals. The data is contained in the IntegraSUS platform.

The increased occupation by respiratory syndromes made the Government of Ceará suspend elective surgeries in state public hospitals at the beginning of the month. The same measure was adopted by Hospital Unimed Fortaleza on Tuesday (18).

The highest occupancies were registered in neonatal ICU beds with 100% and children’s ICU, with 90% occupancy. The adult ICU recorded 76.96% occupancy and the pregnant ICU 62.5%.

In Fortaleza, Leonardo da Vinci Hospital, a reference unit in the treatment of Covid-19 cases in the state, has 44 of the 45 ICU beds for patients with flu-like respiratory syndromes occupied. In the private network, Hospital São Carlos has 11 of the 15 beds in the adult ICU occupied.

In March 2021, peak of the pandemic in the state, the occupancy rate reached 100% of beds at the time.

In all of Espírito Santo, the occupancy rate of ICU beds for patients with Covid-19 until the last update was 79.17% (including beds in municipal, state, federal and private hospitals).

In March last year, when the state’s hospital system was under greater pressure in the pandemic, this rate reached 96%.

In Mato Grosso do Sul, the ICU occupancy rate in the SUS network is 61% of the 362 beds available at municipal, state and federal hospitals. In the macro-region of Campo Grande, there are 206 beds, 60% of which are occupied. The data refer to beds intended not only for Covid, but also for other diseases.

Last year, at the height of the pandemic, when hospitals were full and with a long line of people waiting for beds, Mato Grosso do Sul had to send patients with Covid to other states.

As for the state, the SUS Covid ICU bed occupancy rate is 25.85%, according to a bulletin released this Wednesday (19). They are public beds (municipal and state). The bulletin does not consider private hospitals. In February, there were 2,072 SUS ICU beds and now there are 4,181.

According to a bulletin published on Tuesday (18) by the city hall, Belo Horizonte has 82.1% of ICU beds occupied, adding the SUS and the supplementary network (municipal, state, federal and private). These are beds intended for patients with Covid-19. The account considers adult, pediatric and obstetrical beds.

In March and April of last year, the ICU occupancy rate in the state reached 100%.

According to data from Tuesday (18) from the Health Department, the exclusive beds for adults with Covid in the SUS were 57% occupancy rate. In the ward, this rate was 63%

In the case of the pediatric ICU in the SUS, the 5 beds were empty, but 40% of the beds in the pediatric ward were occupied. It has no data about the private network.

The highest occupancy rate since the beginning of the pandemic was in March 2021, with 97% of the 1,639 adult ICUs in the four macro-regions occupied.

In the case of Curitiba, data from the Municipal Health Department show that, on Tuesday (18), the occupancy rate of the 97 SUS ICU beds exclusively for Covid-19 was 64%.

On Tuesday (18), the ICUs in Pernambuco were 86% occupancy in the public network and 63% in the private network. Public wards were occupied by 71% and private wards by 27%.

In one of the worst moments of the pandemic in the state, in March 2021, the percentage of ICU occupancy in the public network reached the same 86%.

The state of Piauí has 57.4% of its 148 beds for occupied Covid (including adult and pediatric beds in the private and public networks).

In the capital Teresina, this rate is 60.7% occupancy (84 beds in total)

At the worst moment of the pandemic in the state, the occupancy rate reached 94.9% on April 18, 2021 in ICU vacancies in the state. In the capital, this index was 93% occupancy.

In Rio Grande do Norte, considering all public beds intended for patients with Covid (state, municipal, federal), the occupancy rate in the ICU is 52.1%, with 62 patients.

According to the epidemiological bulletin released by the RN Health Department, in the private network, the occupancy rate was 24% on Monday (18).

At the most critical moment of the pandemic, on May 31, 2021, occupancy reached 99% occupancy of the 406 available ICU beds.

In Rio Grande do Sul, of the total of 3,169 ICU beds destined for adult patients with Covid, 54.7% (or 1,735) were occupied – including municipal, state, federal and private beds.

In late February and March 2021, this rate was above 100% for several days, when the hospital network collapsed.

At that time, the secretary of Health of Rio Grande do Sul, Arita Bergmann, warned of the risk of depleting the capacity of the state’s health system to combat the coronavirus. The holder of the folder claimed to see “the peak of Everest”, in reference to the situation of the pandemic in RS, and even said that they were “terrified”.

According to information from the morning of this Wednesday (19), the ICU beds in the SUS network intended only for Covid are 41.25% occupancy rate (224 of the 543 beds available).

Considering Covid and other diseases, the occupancy rate is 74.45% in ICU beds in the SUS network. In total, there are 1,397 active beds in municipal, state, federal or philanthropic hospitals. Of these, 1,040 are occupied.

In Florianópolis, the ICU occupancy rate for Covid is 70.37%. Considering the other diseases, this rate reaches 85.81%.

In the state of São Paulo, the ICU bed occupancy rate for Covid was at 51.7% this Wednesday (19), including public and private hospitals. The number of beds is about 4,300, but it varies daily because, when necessary, the state increases this number by relocating the common beds.

In Greater São Paulo, the percentage of ICU beds occupied is 58.3%.