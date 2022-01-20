Athletico announces the hiring of midfielder Matheus Fernandes, from Palmeiras | athletico-pr

1 of 1 Matheus Fernandes reinforces Athletico — Photo: Fabio Wosniak/Athletico Matheus Fernandes reinforces Athletico — Photo: Fabio Wosniak/Athletico

Matheus Fernandes is 23 years old and started at Botafogo, where he stood out in the first team. The good performance took the player to Palmeiras, at the end of 2018, for 3.5 million euros (about R$ 15 million at the time).

He played few games at Verdão and was soon hired by Barcelona, ​​in January 2020, for seven million euros (about R$32.9 million at the time). The steering wheel was loaned soon after to Valladolid. He returned to Barcelona in 2020 and played just one match, entering the second half against Dynamo Kiev, in the Champions League.

In June 2021, Barcelona announced the termination of the player’s contract, who returned to Palmeiras. The contract with Verdão runs until December 2025. Last year, he couldn’t beat the competition for the spot and played only seven games.

The midfielder was the only professional athlete from Palmeiras who postponed his vacation and continued playing in the Brasileirão after the Libertadores title, to try to resume his ideal rhythm, but he was behind in the dispute in the alviverde midfield.

In addition to Matheus Fernandes, Athletico has already announced the also midfielders Pablo Siles (ex-Vitória) and Hugo Moura (from Flamengo), in addition to defender Matheus Felipe (ex-CSA). The Hurricane has also forwarded the agreement with midfielder Bryan Garcia, from Independiente del Valle, from Ecuador.

Hurricane will use the squad of aspirants in the Campeonato Paranaense, with Pablo Siles and Matheus Felipe in the group. The debut will be on Sunday, against Paraná Clube, at Arena da Baixada.