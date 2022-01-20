Atlético is runner-up in the IFFHS annual ranking – Sports

The results of the 2021 season keep coming for Atlético. This Thursday (20), the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) released the ranking of the best clubs of last year and Galo appears in second place, behind only Palmeiras.

The position of the alvinegro team represents a great advance compared to the previous year, when it was in 147th place.

Atlético’s good score in the current annual ranking is related to the conquest of the “Triplete Alvinegro” (Campeonato Mineiro, Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil) in 2021.

This year, the IFFHS list has 10 clubs and four of them are Brazilian. In addition to Palmeiras and Atlético, Flamengo and Athletico-PR also appear on the list.

Check the teams and their scores:

Palmeiras (Brazil) – 322 points Atletico Mineiro (Brazil) – 313 points Manchester City (England) – 300 points Chelsea (England) – 289 points Flamengo (Brazil) – 289 points Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) – 282 points Bayern Munich (Germany) – 271 points Real Madrid (Spain) – 262 points Ajax (Netherlands) – 261 points Atlhetico Paranaense (Brazil) – 252 points

