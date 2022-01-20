Attacker! Maria goes after Paulo André at BBB22

THE “BBB22” it barely started and Maria already has an eye on the brothers, but not because of the game. In fact, the actress seems more interested in kiss some mouths. During the afternoon of this Wednesday (19), at the gym, the carioca wanted to know from the crowd if there was already any interest going on among the participants and ended up revealing that she already wanted to be with Paulo André.

“Paulo André is doing the silly thing because we were already hitting on each other outside“, he said Maria, drawing laughter from the other participants. “No, we exchanged an idea“, replied the athlete, a little embarrassed. However, the sister took the opportunity to make it clear that, yes, she is interested in the boy.

“I just didn’t hit on you explicitly because I thought you were married“, he explained. Despite the joke that the matter generated, Paulo Andre he wasn’t sure if he would stay with Maria. The boy said it was his and he preferred to feel the moment. “now or later“, continued the actress.

Well, if something happens between Paulo Andre and Maria, the public is not sure. However, the actress’ attitude cheered up the audience and left her name among the most talked about topics in the world. twitter. Is there a favorite out there? See the reactions:

You know, Maria, I understand you…. no time to blah blah blah — Raxel (@_RachelBorges) January 19, 2022

Maria has already hit on two to the vivada friend I’m like that too — mafeitness (@cescomacento) January 19, 2022

anitta and maria 80km away, who is more shirt 10? https://t.co/f0O13dCUZ7 — charlie (@folkchar) January 19, 2022

I would give MILLIONS to be on the bbb now just for Maria to have someone to kiss I swear. — d00da (@dudyyyyyyy) January 19, 2022

I’m going to have to watch bbb away from my parents because I’ve already made my fans clear to maria and now I found out that she’s bi — lek¡nha (@lhhst_) January 19, 2022

rooting for maria to catch paulo in the name of all her namesakes lkkkkk — maria (@maalauu_) January 19, 2022

Boninho cancel this test please and have the party I just want to see Maria kissing everyone my God #BBB22 — Ketzinha #BBB22 (@Oliiveiraz_) January 19, 2022

Maria and scooby are the ones that surprised me the most, vibes too good — eunoronha (@noronhagabriel) January 19, 2022

envy of paulo q will kiss maria or envy of maria q vai bjr o paulo? — ♀ (@DoSntz) January 19, 2022

Maria crazy to kiss a woman wanted to be there to end this desire of hers pic.twitter.com/yk0wkaFggl —brie (@JOYIZHUO) January 19, 2022

