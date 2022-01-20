Attacker! Maria goes after Paulo André at BBB22

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Attacker! Maria goes after Paulo André at BBB22 7 Views

THE “BBB22” it barely started and Maria already has an eye on the brothers, but not because of the game. In fact, the actress seems more interested in kiss some mouths. During the afternoon of this Wednesday (19), at the gym, the carioca wanted to know from the crowd if there was already any interest going on among the participants and ended up revealing that she already wanted to be with Paulo André.

READ MORE:

(Photo: TV Globo/Disclosure)

Paulo André is doing the silly thing because we were already hitting on each other outside“, he said Maria, drawing laughter from the other participants. “No, we exchanged an idea“, replied the athlete, a little embarrassed. However, the sister took the opportunity to make it clear that, yes, she is interested in the boy.

I just didn’t hit on you explicitly because I thought you were married“, he explained. Despite the joke that the matter generated, Paulo Andre he wasn’t sure if he would stay with Maria. The boy said it was his and he preferred to feel the moment. “now or later“, continued the actress.

Well, if something happens between Paulo Andre and Maria, the public is not sure. However, the actress’ attitude cheered up the audience and left her name among the most talked about topics in the world. twitter. Is there a favorite out there? See the reactions:

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. It has lists, trivia, viral, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Intimate video of Natalia from BBB 22 leaks on the internet

One of the most searched topics of the day on the Brazilian internet was the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved