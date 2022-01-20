Audrey Hepburn still shines as a star of Hollywood’s golden age

Audrey Hepburn I was 23 years old when The Princess and the Commoner’, in 1953. She made history as the first actress to receive all the major awards of the year for a single role – Oscar, Bafta, Golden Globe, New York Critics Association, etc. Died in Switzerland, in Tolochenaz, on January 20, 1993.

Legend has it that it was the Gregory Peck. He was a star and the contract to Roman Holiday provided for her name to appear alone before the title, followed below by the indication ‘And introducing… Audrey Hepburn’. Peck had to convince his agent, the director William Wyler and the studio, Paramount. Her argument – “She’s going to be a big star and I don’t want to be the idiot who didn’t realize it.”

Even if he had a crystal ball, Peck wouldn’t have hit so hard. Audrey made a sensation – with audiences and critics. For another 40 years – he died at 63 – he remained at the top. It became an icon of elegance. Paramount had under contract the costume designer who won the most Academy Awards in any category – Edith Head. About 30! Audrey, on screen, wore Givenchy.

So it was written. A member of an aristocratic Dutch family – and impoverished in World War II – Audrey never denied that she went hungry. It told terrible things. He had family members who died in the anti-Nazi struggle. He never forgot the sadness in the eyes of the boy in striped pajamas, who carried the Star of David, at a train station. Two children – exchanged glances, she didn’t know, but he was most likely going to his death in the concentration camps.

Pain and suffering humanized her. Audrey distinguished herself as a philanthropist. She was a UN and UNICEF ambassador. it was not by chance that Steven Spielberg made her the angel of Always/Beyond Eternity, in 1989.

Back in the war, Audrey and her mother survived. She even gained support to study ballet. He began a film career in England. Small papers. One of them took her to Monte Carlo, to the hotel where a little lady also looked at her in a special way. It was the writer Colette, who saw in her the personification of her character Gigi.

Colette herself took it upon herself to try to convince Audrey to audition for the role on Broadway. She didn’t want to, but she did. Again, so it was written. Won the role.

Incredible strokes of luck marked Audrey’s trajectory. When William Wyler prepared to carry out Roman Holiday’– the film was released in Brazil as The Princess and the Commoner -, the production company Paramount wanted Elizabeth Taylor. Wyler went to England to test Jean Simmons, who was his choice, but she was already signed on for another film.

One executive spoke of a special girl – Audrey – who was on stage in London. Wyler went to see her. Liked what he saw. With no time to test it – he was heading to Rome, where the film would be made – he accepted the studio’s nomination, which asked Thorold Dickinson to test it.

Dickinson had directed Audrey’s first film, The Secret People. She did a wonderful audition. Thorold himself tried to reassure her – “With this test, the role will have to be yours”. Were. The rest is history.

Audrey has occupied a very special place in the public’s imagination. He worked with prestigious directors, made great films and earned new nominations for the biggest awards.

Alongside the awards for her films, she received the Tony, the Oscar for theater, and numerous career trophies, the so-called Life Achievement Awards – Oscar, Bafta and the Screen Actors Guild Special. His partnership with Stanley Donen is admirable. One Path for Two, his fictional wedding scenes with Albert Finney on the roads of France, it is a masterpiece.

iconic character

Holly Goolightly from Breakfast at Tiffany’s (here called luxury doll), in Blake Edwards, is one of the most iconic characters in cinema. audrey sings moon river and at the end, in the rain, he runs down the street calling ‘Cat, cat!’, as if his life depended on the location of that wet cat.

In closing, it is necessary to add that Audrey, in a poll by the American Film Institute, was ranked third in the list of the biggest stars of the golden age of Hollywood. Before her only the mythical ones Katharine Hepburn and Bette Davis. Gregory Peck knew his stuff. Was right.