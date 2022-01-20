Baby is born with four arms and four legs; see the pictures

One baby born with four arms and four legs last Monday (17th) in India, and now the region’s residents believe that the child is the incarnation of God.

According to Daily Star, the yet-to-be-gendered baby has become a local celebrity and is surrounded by locals. Even with the belief that the newborn’s rare condition is related to religion, doctors say the congenital problems were caused during a pregnancy complication.

according to One India, the woman had undergone several tests and none revealed that the baby had more limbs than normal. In the photos of the baby, it is possible to notice that in addition to the extra arms and legs, some organs are exposed. See the images:

Baby is born with four arms and four legs – Photos: reproduction

The family wants the child to have a normal life and for that, the baby will have to undergo some surgeries. However, the family cannot afford the hospital costs.

It’s not the first time a child is considered a deity. A six-year-old girl was famous for having “two noses and a trunk” and was labeled a Hindu god after villagers believed the child to be the incarnation of Lord Ganesha.

