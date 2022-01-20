Bahia has news for this Wednesday’s game; see the likely team



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

After debuting with a very lacking cast, Bahia will have news in the starting lineup for this Wednesday’s match (19), for the second round of Baianão, against Unirb.

After being embezzled against Bahia de Feira, all athletes from the transition team who had Covid-19 were released for this midweek round. Among them are Luiz Henrique, Jefferson Douglas, Oscar Ruiz, Felipe Torres and Luizão.

The main surprise is the presence of striker Marcelo Cirino among the 20 athletes listed to face Unirb. Borel and Pedro Borges are other novelties.

On the other hand, Ligger remains in a period of isolation and Gabriel Xavier is recovering from surgery.

The ones related to the match are as follows:

Goalkeepers: Junior and Mateus Claus

Sides: Douglas Borel and Luiz Henrique

Defenders: Felipe Torres, Guilherme and Pedro Borges

Midfielders: Jeferson Douglas, Lucas Araújo, Luiz Felipe, Luizão, Miquéias and Ramon

Forwards: Brenner, Gregory, Marcelo Cirino, Marcelo Ryan, Ruiz, Thayllon and Thiago Rosa

Probable starting lineup: Dennis Junior; Borel, Felipe Torres, Guilherme and Luiz Henrique; Lucas Araújo, Luizão and Jefferson Douglas; Thayllon, Oscar Ruiz and Marcelo Ryan.