Banco Inter, Méliuz and Via soar; Ibovespa operates higher this morning By Investing.com

Investing.com – The rises 0.86%, with 108,943 points at 10:43 am, with Banco Inter (SA:), Méliuz (SA:) and Via (SA:) leading the rise. At the other end, Petrorio (SA:), 3R Petroleum (SA:) and Minerva (SA:) stand out among this morning’s declines in the index.

Check out the main corporate news of the day.

Valley (SA:) – for the company to adopt preventive measures in 18 dams, all of them with some level of emergency declared in Minas Gerais. The shares rose 0.15%, to R$ 88.34.

Tent (SA:) – Tenda recorded R$836.2 million in general sales value (PSV) of launches in the fourth quarter of 2021, down 6% from the same period in 2020, but up 31.9% from the immediately previous quarter. Assets soar 4.25%, R$ 15.45.

Embraer (SA:) – S&P reaffirmed Embraer’s BB (SA:) rating, . In a statement, the agency says the Brazilian company should continue to record revenue and profitability growth, thanks to improvements in operational efficiency and more deliveries, which reduce idle capacity. Shares rose 1.51% to R$20.89.

Petrobras (SA:) – A in its refineries in 2022, which will involve around 4,500 pieces of equipment. Assets fell 0.54% to R$31.32.

JHSF (SA:) – JHSF’s net sales of properties reached R$ 340.2 million in 4Q21, a decrease of 10.1% in the annual comparison. In the accumulated of 2021, the company sold R$ 1.58 billion, up 28.9% compared to 2020. The papers advance 3.03%, to R$ 5.10.

Directional (SA:) – Direcional ended 2021 with a record total launched PSV of R$3.14 billion, an increase of 78%. In the year, net sales grew 45%, to R$ 2.44 billion. Shares soar 3.85% to R$11.59.

3R Petroleum – Petrobras’ Board of Directors is expected to decide later this month on the sale of the Potiguar Pole to 3R Petroleum, which has submitted a proposal worth more than R$1 billion for the deal. The shares fell 1.67%, to R$ 36.47.

enauta (SA:) – Enauta has completed repairs to the production line of the FPSO Petrojarl I in the Atlanta Field and expects to resume next week, after the occurrence of a Covid-19 outbreak at the unit. According to a company statement, infections by the disease led to a lockdown and a change of crew. Assets fell 1.27% to R$14.03.

CCR (SA:) – , according to three sources with knowledge of the subject. The shares advanced 1.32%, at R$ 11.49.