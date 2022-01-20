Bárbara and Laís win BBB22 resistance test and are immune

After 12 hours of testing, Bárbara and Laís won the first BBB22 endurance test. The two were in the dispute against Luciano and Lucas, who withdrew from the race.

With the victory, both are immunized and earn R$10 thousand each in purchases at Americanas. The competition dispute took place only between the house popcorn, while the cabins will have their own test next Thursday (20/1).

BBB22Barbara and Laís BBB22

She won the first BBB22 competition, alongside her duo, Bárbara Heck.

Barbara Heck-2

Barbara is 29 years old TV Globo / Reproduction

Barbara Heck

And it’s from Rio Grande do Sul Instagram/Play

laís-medica-bbb22

Laís was the first confirmed participant of the popcorn group. She is a doctor, is 30 years old, and is from Crixás (GO)Reproduction / TV Globo

Laís BBB22Laís BBB22

she is a doctorreproduction

0

Lais and Bárbara have been good friends since the beginning of the program and they resisted until the end despite the pain they said they were feeling. Upon returning to the house they were received by the brothers and sisters and were very emotional.

